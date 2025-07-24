Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 04:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Rahul Gandhi warns EC over voter list changes: 'We are coming for you'

Rahul Gandhi warns EC over voter list changes: 'We are coming for you'

Congress leader accuses EC of voter roll tampering in Bihar and Karnataka, warns of consequences as opposition protests continue over Special Intensive Revision

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo/PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday issued a sharp warning to the Election Commission of India (ECI), accusing it of voter roll manipulation during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar. Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha declared that the opposition would hold the poll body accountable.
 
“I want to send a message to the Election Commission: If you think you are going to get away with it… you are mistaken. You are not going to get away with it, because we are going to come for you,” Gandhi said after the Lok Sabha was adjourned.   
 
 

Claims of electoral fraud in Karnataka constituency

 
Gandhi further alleged that the ECI had permitted irregularities in at least one Karnataka constituency, pointing to skewed voter additions. He claimed that while names of young, eligible voters were being deleted, individuals aged 50, 60, and 65 were being added.
 
“Today we have 100 per cent proof of the Election Commission allowing cheating in a seat in Karnataka. We just looked at one constituency and we found this,” he said.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul questions PM's silence as Trump repeats India-Pak ceasefire claim

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament highlights: Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid protests

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Rajya Sabha adjourned without transacting any business amid Oppn protests

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Oppn MPs protest against Bihar SIR; vow to press for PM's presence in House

Mehbooba Mufti,Mehbooba

Mehbooba Mufti urges Rahul Gandhi to raise Muslim issues in Parliament

 

Opposition terms revision drive ‘murder of democracy’

 
Gandhi was joined by leaders from parties including the Samajwadi Party and DMK in condemning the revision exercise. The opposition claims the SIR process disproportionately targets voters from marginalised communities and could suppress anti-government votes ahead of the Bihar elections.
 
Opposition MPs staged protests in Parliament premises, holding placards that read “SIR is the murder of democracy” and chanting “Justice, justice, justice”. They continued their protest in both Houses for a fourth consecutive day, demanding a full debate on the revision process.
 
Gandhi reiterated that the ECI was failing in its constitutional role. “The Election Commission is not functioning as the Election Commission of India. Today they made some statement — this is complete nonsense,” he added.   
 

CEC defends drive, cites constitutional responsibility

 
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar defended the revision, stating that a clean and accurate voter list was foundational to democratic integrity. “Isn’t a pure voter list being prepared by the Election Commission through a transparent process, the foundation for fair elections and a strong democracy?” he said.
 
Kumar also noted that retaining invalid or outdated entries in electoral rolls would violate constitutional principles.
 
(With agency inputs)

More From This Section

Gyanesh Kumar

'Can't allow dead, migrants, or duplicates on voter rolls', says CEC Kumar

voting

Over 100K Bihar voters can't be traced in electoral roll verification: EC

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Political parties deployed 150K booth agents for SIR in Bihar: ECI

election, bihar polls

Bihar SIR: Over 5.2 mn voters not found at addresses; 1.8 mn found dead

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Youth of Bihar no longer want speeches, but employment: Rahul Gandhi

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Election Commission of India Bihar Elections chief election commissioner BS Web Reports Parliament Opposition parties

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDr Reddys Laboratories Q1 ResultBrigade Hotel Ventures IPOParliament Monsoon Session LIVESavy Infra IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon