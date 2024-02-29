Wales and Maharashtra explore collaboration on Future Generations Act

A delegation from Wales, led by Eluned Morgan, Minister for Health and Social Services, and Derek Walker, Future Generations Commissioner for Wales, on Wednesday engaged with members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from Maharashtra. Discussions centred around the ‘Future Generations Act’ with the possibility of Maharashtra adopting a similar legislative framework. The meeting is held in the context of the ongoing celebration of St David's Day, marking Wales' patron saint, wherein the Welsh Government launched 'Wales in India' to enhance ties and opportunities between the two nations.

The visit of MLAs to Wales last year ignited interest as Wales delved into the intricacies of the Wellbeing of Future Generations Act. This legislation directs public sector entities in Wales to adopt a long-term perspective and prioritise the well-being of future generations in their decision-making processes.

Derek Walker, appointed by the Welsh government as the Future Generations Commissioner, explained, “My job is one of a kind in the world. My primary responsibility is to advise the government on sustainable development and long-term decision-making, ensuring that present actions do not compromise the interests of future generations. A private members bill has been proposed in the lower house of the assembly, aiming to establish a role similar to mine in Maharashtra. If passed, it would be the second position of its kind globally. This initiative is currently in its early stages of discussion, sparking excitement as it could mirror the positive impact observed in Wales, contributing to the well-being of the people in the region.”

The Future Generations Act in Wales, a piece of legislation, translates the United Nations' sustainability goals into a legal framework. This approach caught the attention of Maharashtra MLAs, leading to discussions about the potential implementation of a similar act in their state.

The Commissioner shared examples of the act's impact, citing a case in the field of transport where a reevaluation led to a shift from building a new motorway to investing in sustainable transport like buses and trains. This redirection reflected the act's emphasis on long-term thinking and sustainable development.

While Maharashtra is in the early stages of considering similar legislation, Walker emphasised the importance of sharing ideas and innovations between nations. He praised Maharashtra initiatives, such as incorporating tree planting alongside new motorways, as potential practices that Wales could learn from.

The visit also delved into potential collaborations beyond legislation. Walker discussed the interest in exchanging ideas on innovation, policy, and education. He expressed Wales' eagerness to strengthen ties with India, not just for the duration of the Wales and India year but as a foundation for enduring relationships.

Speaking on the same, Eluned Morgan, Minister for Health and Social Services, of Wales, stated, “The Wellbeing of Future Generations Act has been a cornerstone of our legislative achievements. We are proud to share our experience with Maharashtra and explore possibilities for a similar framework that considers the long-term impacts of decisions for the benefit of future generations. While Wales generally lets the United Kingdom government lead on international relations, our focus on specific countries like India demonstrates the importance we place on fostering relationships. India's rapid economic growth makes it an essential partner for us."

The visit also touched upon discussions with companies like Wockhardt and Tata Steel, emphasising Wales' interest in fostering collaborations beyond legislative frameworks. Talks also centred around potential opportunities, such as workforce collaborations and innovations in pharmaceuticals.