Wangchuk to end fast if House focuses on education accountability: Angmo

Activist Sonam Wangchuk will call off his indefinite hunger strike if political leaders meet him at the Safdarjung Hospital and assure him that the issue of education accountability will be raised during the Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning Monday, his wife Gitanjali Angmo said on Sunday.

Addressing protesters at the Jantar Mantar, where the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has been spearheading a movement against the alleged NEET paper leak, seeking education reforms, Angmo said Wangchuk has conveyed that he would end his fast provided there is a commitment from political parties to take up the issue in Parliament.

"If political leaders meet Sonam at the hospital and assure him that they will raise the issue of education accountability during the Monsoon Session, he will end his hunger strike tomorrow," Angmo said.

She also conveyed Wangchuk's appeal to the supporters of the movement ahead of the CJP's proposed 'Chalo Sansad' march on Monday, urging them to maintain peace and discipline.

"Sonam has requested all of us to take out tomorrow's march peacefully and ensure that the protest is not misused," Angmo said.

On concerns over Wangchuk's health, she said the activist is stable.

"Sonam's health is perfectly fine. I tried my best in the high court to have him shifted to a private hospital, but I could not succeed," she said.

On Saturday, Delhi Police forcefully admitted Wangchuk to the Safdarjung Hospital after three weeks of fasting at the CJP protest site at Jantar Mantar.

Angmo and the CJP have said that Wangchuk is continuing his fast at the hospital, refusing to receive any drip.

The CJP and Wangchuk have been demanding accountability over the alleged NEET paper leak, action against those responsible, and broader reforms in the education system.

Monday's proposed march to Parliament coincides with the opening day of the Monsoon Session, which will continue till August 13.

Over the past few weeks, the agitation has received support from several opposition leaders and student organisations, while the Delhi High Court has also been monitoring Wangchuk's medical condition through periodic status reports.