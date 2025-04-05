Saturday, April 05, 2025 | 07:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Waqf Bill more dangerous than erstwhile black or jungle laws: Ulema board

Waqf Bill more dangerous than erstwhile black or jungle laws: Ulema board

Claiming that the decision taken by the government employee cannot even be challenged in the high courts or the Supreme Court, Hasani said the bill endangers the existence of Waqf properties

Waqf Protest, Protest

The Rajya Sabha passed the Waqf Bill on Thursday night, a day after Lok Sabha had given the contentious draft law, which was strongly opposed by a united opposition. | File Photo of protest against Waqf Bill: PTI

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2025 | 7:01 PM IST

The All India Ulema Board has called the Waqf Bill more dangerous than the erstwhile black laws or jungle laws, claiming that it endangers Islamic properties like mosques and madrasas.

Allama Bani Nayeem Hasani, national president of the organisation, told reporters at the Mumbai Press Club here that the main problem with the new bill is that if a government employee makes a claim on a Waqf property, another government staffer will decide on the matter.  ALSO READ: NGO APCR moves SC challenging constitutional validity of Waqf Bill

Claiming that the decision taken by the government employee cannot even be challenged in the high courts or the Supreme Court, Hasani said the bill endangers the existence of Waqf properties like mosques, madrasas, and shelter homes.

 

This way, he claimed, all Islamic properties would be wiped out, and even the assets of Sikh, Christian, and other communities would meet a similar fate in the future.  ALSO READ: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan moves SC challenging validity of Waqf Bill

This is not a Hindu-Muslim issue, but a matter of justice, he said.

Hasani also claimed that all black laws are passed under the cover of darkness.

You can call the Waqf (Amendment) Bill a black law, jungle law, or even more dangerous than those, Hasani said, without elaborating on black law and jungle law.

Replying to a question about their future course of action, Hasani said they would follow the guidelines issued by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and protest peacefully.

He said the All India Ulema Board and other Muslim organisations have welcomed all MPs of the INDIA bloc who opposed the bill, especially Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Waqf Bill on Thursday night, a day after Lok Sabha had given the contentious draft law, which was strongly opposed by a united opposition.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 05 2025 | 7:01 PM IST

