WATCH: 28 bikers arrested for rash driving, performing stunts for reels

The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested a group of 28 bikers for endangering public safety by driving recklessly without helmets on city roads. The bikers said they were planning to record film reels for social media.



#WATCH | Delhi Police have arrested 28 bikers from the New Delhi area, they were seen riding bikes dangerously without helmets. During the interrogation, they revealed that they had come to the area to shoot reels. Police have registered a case and seized all the bikes: Delhi… pic.twitter.com/j8SGuxFIW2 April 17, 2024 "At approximately 3:30 am, our patrolling staff observed a group of bikers driving recklessly and negligently," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Upon noticing the concerning behaviour, the patrolling staff immediately alerted their colleagues on night patrol, leading to the arrest of all 28 individuals with their motorcycles. The incident happened during the early hours of the morning when police teams patrolling Parliament Street and Kartavya Path in heavily protected central Delhi noticed bikers driving dangerously.

Interrogations revealed that the bikers had gathered in the area for the purpose of filming reels. The Delhi Police registered a case against the individuals and seized all the motorcycles involved.

The police have initiated legal proceedings against the offenders.

This incident is similar to an occurrence in November, where 10 individuals were arrested in Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu for performing dangerous stunts and setting off firecrackers while riding motorcycles. The police filed charges against them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.





Trichy SP Dr. Varun Kumar tells ANI, "Trichy District police arrested 10 persons under various IPC sections and under the… #WATCH | Tamil Nadu | In a viral video, a group of bikers were seen performing stunts and bursting firecrackers while riding motorcycles in Tiruchirappalli.Trichy SP Dr. Varun Kumar tells ANI, "Trichy District police arrested 10 persons under various IPC sections and under the… pic.twitter.com/fShjqlR6wV November 14, 2023

The arrests followed the circulation of a viral video on social media, depicting the bikers performing dangerous stunts by riding on one wheel at high speeds while setting off fireworks, posing a significant threat to public safety.

(With inputs from ANI)