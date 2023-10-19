close
PM pens letter to people of Madhya Pradesh, seeks support in upcoming polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the model of Madhya Pradesh is a source of inspiration for the welfare of the poor and women empowerment

PM Modi, narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 5:37 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned a letter to the people of Madhya Pradesh seeking their support in the upcoming Assembly elections. In the letter, he said, "I am confident that you will again make a double-engine government in Madhya Pradesh." 

The prime minister credited Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the letter with "working tirelessly" for the state over the last 20 years. "The result of the same has been that the state saw construction of five lakh km of roads, a 16 per cent rate of economic growth, water reaching 65 lakh homes and 28,000 MW of power production," the PM wrote in the letter.

"I have always had a special connection with Madhya Pradesh and that meant that people have given us a big victory in the state in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the state. I am confident that you will give me similar support in the upcoming state elections in Madhya Pradesh," he said.

The prime minister further said that it was due to the efforts of the 'double-engine government' that Madhya Pradesh is on the way to feature among the top three economy-states in the country. PM Modi also cited how 13.6 million people in Madhya Pradesh have come out of the poverty net in the state due to various social welfare schemes run by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

"These 20 years have not been just about the development of Madhya Pradesh but also of the people's trust in the BJP. Today, the model of Madhya Pradesh is a source of inspiration for the welfare of the poor and women empowerment," he added.

PM Modi highlighted Madhya Pradesh government's devotion to women empowerment and said that the state government worked for both 'Ladli Behnas' and 'Ladli Lakshmis' in the state.

He also cited how MP was given "step-motherly" treatment by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government at the Centre before 2014 and many of the state schemes became difficult to implement.

"The whole country is a witness to how MP developed a new capacity after BJP came to power in the Centre in 2014," he said, noting how Madhya Pradesh became strong and self-reliant after being a 'bimaru state' 20 years ago.

"Who can forget how MP before 2003 did not have even basic facilities like electricity, water and roads. The confidence shown by the people has meant that MP is now among the top 10 economy-states in the country," the prime minister said.
First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 5:37 PM IST

