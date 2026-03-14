Welcome Wangchuk's release, no space for agitation or violence: Ladakh L-G

Ladakh Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Saturday welcomed the central government's revocation of the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act, terming it a positive step for the region.All the same, Saxena said there is "no space for agitation" and violence in the Union territory, and suggested dialogue as a means to resolve the issues.

The Centre on Saturday said it has revoked with immediate effect Wangchuk's detention, nearly six months after he was arrested following violent protests in Leh that left four dead.

The same day, Wangchuk was released from Jodhpur jail, where he had been kept since the detention.

Saxena termed the Centre's move a "positive step", according to a statement issued by the Lok Bhavan.

"Ladakh has always been known for the patriotic spirit, nationalism, and peaceful nature of its people," he said.

Saxena, who took oath as the fourth Lt Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh on Friday, said all issues can be resolved amicably through dialogue and mutual understanding.

"There is no place for agitation, bandhs, or violence in Ladakh. Such actions do not contribute to meaningful progress. Instead, the path of cooperation and peaceful engagement should be followed to achieve lasting solutions," he said.

The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) are spearheading an agitation for statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Saxena expressed his hope that with the continued support and cooperation of the people of Ladakh, the Union Territory would witness sustained peace and accelerated development.

Wangchuk was detained on September 26, 2025, two days after the Union Territory erupted in violent protests over the demand for statehood.

More than 45 people, including 22 policemen, were injured in the protests.

The activist was detained under the National Security Act (NSA) at the orders of the Leh district magistrate to "maintain public order" and was later transferred to Jodhpur prison.