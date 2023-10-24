close
Were extremists across the border involved in Manipur violence: Bhagwat

The RSS chief said he was proud of the Sangh workers who worked in Manipur to restore peace

Mohan Bhagwat (Photo: PTI)

Mohan Bhagwat (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Nagpur
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2023 | 12:13 PM IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said the Manipur violence was orchestrated, and blamed outside forces for the situation in the north eastern state.

Meiteis and Kukis were living together for a long time there. It is a border state. Who benefits from such secessionism and internal conflict? Outside forces also benefit. Were people from outside involved in what happened there, Bhagwat asked.

Addressing the RSS Dussehra rally at Nagpur, Bhagwat also said cultural Marxists and woke elements are using their influence in media and academia to spoil the country's education and culture.

He said the idol of Lord Ram will be installed at Ayodhya temple on January 22, and asked people to organise programmes at temples across the country to celebrate.

On the Manipur situation, Bhagwat said, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah was in Manipur for three days. Who actually fueled the conflict? It (violence) is not happening, it is being made to happen."

"Which foreign powers may be interested in taking advantage of unrest and instability in Manipur? Does the geopolitics of south east Asia also have a role in these events," he asked.

When peace restoration is in sight, some incident occurs. It widens the gap between the communities. Who is behind the people who were doing such acts? Who is instigating the violence? he asked.

The RSS chief said he was proud of the Sangh workers who worked in Manipur to restore peace. Bhagwat cautioned against attempts to garner votes by inflaming emotions ahead of 2024 general elections. He asked people to vote keeping in mind unity, integrity, identity and development of the country.

He referred to the use of "toolkits" that incite violence and create mutual mistrust and hatred. Those who wish for unity cannot insist that all problems should first end before we think about unity. We will have to work peacefully and with restraint, without getting distracted by sporadic events, he said.

Three elements, devotion to the motherland, pride in forefathers, and common culture, make us one nation by tying together all diversities of language, region, religion, sect, caste and sub-caste, Bhagwat said, adding that even those who follow faiths originating from outside India should uphold these elements.

Bhagwat said cultural Marxists and woke elements promote anarchy, chaos and corruption. With their influence in media, academia and other sectors, they seek to disrupt societal orderliness, morality, culture, dignity, and restraint, he added.

Lauding the government for successfully hosting the G20 Summit, Bhagwat said, Everyone witnessed Bharat's genuine goodwill and diplomatic tact in getting the African Union accepted as a member. By successfully holding the G20 Summit, our leadership has done a commendable job of firmly establishing Bharat as a major nation on the global stage," Bhagwat said.

The desire to preserve the identity of Bharat and the identity of the Hindu society is only natural. It is no surprise, then, that a crisis-ridden world expects Bharat to emerge with a new vision based on its own value systems, to meet the contemporary needs and challenges of the globe, he said.

The world is facing the scourge of fanaticism, arrogance, and hysteria stemming from religious sectarianism. Any solution to conflicts like the war in Ukraine or the Gaza Strip, which arise due to a clash of interests and extremism, remains elusive, he said.

Topics : Mohan Bhagwat Manipur RSS Dussehra

First Published: Oct 24 2023 | 11:06 AM IST

