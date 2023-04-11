close

When is the best time to take risk in your career? Anand Mahindra responds

The industrialist on Tuesday once again took to Twitter to share some important lessons related to leadership for people who are just getting started with their careers

BS Trends
Anand Mahindra

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 11:58 PM IST
Business tycoon Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, is known for sharing tips and insights on work, and life on Twitter 

The industrialist on Tuesday once again took to Twitter to share some important lessons related to leadership for people who are just getting started with their careers. 

Mahindra tweeted in response to a businesswoman who asked for his advice to those who are just starting out. Mahindra replied, "No pain, no gain." He then gave an example of how his gym trainer used to motivate him when he initially started working out. He further said that this particular phrase pushed him to move beyond his comfort zone.
 

The 67-year-old industrialist stressed the importance of being naturally suspicious of success.

"When I first started working out in a gym, the coach used to bark out this phrase to push me beyond my comfort zone,” Mahindra replied. He also added that when success comes too early or too easy, there is a pothole ahead.

While sharing his insights, which the tycoon has learned from his vast experience, he advised the people who are just starting out to take more risks and said that it is the best time to take risks in their careers. Mahindra also reiterated that those who risk nothing, achieve nothing.

In a follow-up tweet, Mahindra also wrote, "As you taste more success, your appetite for risk will reduce. So the best time to take calculated chances is early in your career."




First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 11:35 PM IST

