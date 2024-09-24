Who was Sant Tukaram, the inspiration behind Pune airport's new name?

The Maharashtra government on Monday approved the proposal to rename Pune airport as Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj Airport. The proposal will now be forwarded to the Centre for final approval, as reported by several media outlets.

Earlier, Union minister Nitin Gadkari had expressed his support for the name change, promising to ensure its approval by the central government. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol announced on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that the initial step towards renaming the airport to ‘Jagadguru Santshrestha Tukaram Maharaj Pune International Airport’ was taken today.

He added that the proposal received approval during a cabinet meeting led by chief minister Eknath Shinde.

"Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj was born in Lohegaon, where Pune International Airport is situated. He also spent his early years in Lohegaon, making this a meaningful connection," Mohol said.

The BJP leader expressed his gratitude to the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra for moving forward with the proposal.

Last month, Mohol, who represents Pune in the Lok Sabha, had submitted the request to name the airport after Sant Tukaram Maharaj to CM Shinde.

In a previous post on X, Mohol mentioned that renaming an airport involves the proposal being cleared by the state government before being submitted to the central government for approval.

He expressed optimism that the Maharashtra government would back the initiative and that the proposal would soon be formalised and sent to the Centre.

Who was Sant Tukaram Maharaj?

Sant Tukaram Maharaj, also known simply as Tukaram, was a revered 17th-century Hindu saint and poet from Maharashtra. He played a key role in the Bhakti movement, particularly through his devotional poetry, known as Abhanga, which centres around devotion to Vithoba, a form of Lord Krishna worshipped in Pandharpur.

Born in 1608 in Dehu, a village near Pune, Tukaram dedicated much of his life to spiritual practices, holding community gatherings (kirtans), and writing poetry. His work often addressed social inequalities and promoted spiritual equality, regardless of caste. Despite initial opposition from societal figures, Tukaram eventually gained widespread respect, even winning over some of his critics.

Tukaram's Abhanga poetry is known for its simplicity and profound depth, focusing on themes of devotion, divine love, and the human condition. His collection of around 4,500 poems, known as the Tukaram Gatha or Abhanga Gatha, reflects a broad spectrum of emotions and spiritual insights. His writings often express a pantheistic belief in the presence of God throughout the universe.