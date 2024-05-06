Why is Uttarakhand up in flames? Key details about the state's forest fires

Wildfires continue to ravage various forest regions of Uttarakhand, with the recent loss of life being that of an elderly woman, bringing the total death toll to five. According to officials, the 65-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries at AIIMS Rishikesh on Sunday. She was reportedly hospitalised after sustaining burns while trying to quell a forest fire encroaching upon her farm in a village in Pauri tehsil.

In another incident on Friday, three Nepali labourers, all aged 30 and affiliated with a pine resin factory in Syunrakot, Almora, lost their lives due to a forest fire near their workplace.

The forest department's daily bulletin reported 24 incidents of forest fires within the past day, resulting in approximately 23.75 hectares of forest land being damaged. Efforts to contain the fires in some areas involved utilising a Bambi bucket, which facilitates the pouring of large volumes of water onto the flames at rapid intervals.

According to reports, Bikram Singh, director of the Meteorological Center in Dehradun, indicated a possibility of rainfall in the state starting from May 7-8, with increased intensity anticipated from May 11 onwards. He mentioned that rainfall would commence in the Kumaon region from May 7 and the Garhwal region from May 8, bringing some respite against the wildfires.

Meanwhile, in response to the ongoing crisis, Chief Minister Dhami imposed a week-long ban on stubble burning and instructed officials to prevent the burning of waste in and around forests by civic bodies. Officials reported that over the past six months, more than 900 incidents of forest fires have damaged at least 1,100 hectares of forest land in Uttarakhand.

Additionally, authorities have registered 351 cases related to "man-made" forest fires, implicating 59 named individuals and 290 unidentified suspects.

Since November 1, 2023, a total of 575 forest fire incidents have been documented in Uttarakhand, affecting 689.89 hectares of forest area and costing the state exchequer over Rs 14 lakh.

Uttarakhand has recorded the highest number of large forest fires in the country in the last seven days since April 28, according to the Forest Survey of India (FSI) data.

At 325, the Himalayan state reported the highest number of large forest fire incidents in this period, followed by Odisha (196), Chhattisgarh (148), Madhya Pradesh (105) and Jharkhand (79). In the same period, Uttarakhand also recorded 4,543 fire alerts, the highest in the country, followed by Odisha (2,981), Chhattisgarh (2,527), Jharkhand (1,420) and Madhya Pradesh (105), according to FSI data, as cited by Hindustan Times.

Why are Uttarakhand forests getting out of control each year?

The escalating frequency of forest fires in Uttarakhand is attributed to a blend of natural phenomena and human activities. As per the latest report from the Forest Survey of India (FSI), the state's forest cover spans 24,305 square km, constituting approximately 44.5 per cent of its total geographical area.

These forests, predominantly populated by highly flammable Chir Pine trees covering 3.94 lakh hectares, are highly inflammable and thus prone to fires. Additionally, prolonged dry spells across the Himalayas, coupled with factors like excess biomass, have contributed massively to this occurrence.

One significant factor behind the raging wildfires is the heightened aridity in the region, a consequence of the heat wave affecting the Nainital and Champawat districts, bordering Nepal. This factor has been identified as a key driver behind the forest fires in Uttarakhand.

Moreover, rains have eluded the Himalayan state this winter. Uttarakhand has witnessed deficient winter rainfall and scanty snowfall since September, further worsening the situation.

Human contribution to Uttarakhand wildfires

According to a report from the Forest Research Institute, released in 2019 by the Environment Ministry, human activities account for 95 per cent of forest fires. In hill areas, villagers traditionally burn forest floors to encourage new grass growth and clear land for agriculture.

Additionally, actions such as discarding lit bidis or starting bonfires near forested areas worsen the issue.

In recent weeks, numerous individuals in Uttarakhand have been booked for intentionally starting fires, motivated by reasons ranging from those mentioned above to creating content for social media or simply engaging in mischief.

How frequent are forest fires in India?

Usually, India experiences its forest fire season from November to June. According to the FSI website, approximately 36 per cent of India's forests are susceptible to fires.

Factors such as temperatures, precipitation, vegetation, and moisture levels also influence the occurrence of these fires. Environment experts emphasise that fuel load, oxygen levels, and temperature variations play significant roles in igniting these fires.

Incidents of fires in the country are predominantly reported during March, April, and May. This is attributed to the abundance of dry biomass following the conclusion of winter and preceding the onset of summer, as reported by Indian Express.

Can wildfires be reduced?

Forest authorities propose that by removing fuel sources like Chir Pine needles, known for their high flammability, forest fires' intensity can be lessened by disrupting the 'fire triangle', which includes fuel, heat, and oxygen required for ignition.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) outlines four strategies to prevent and manage forest fires: erecting watch towers for early detection, deploying fire watchers, engaging local communities, and establishing and maintaining fire lines. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) website distinguishes between two types of fire lines: Kachha and Pucca.

Kachha fire lines involve clearing undergrowth and shrubs while preserving trees to decrease the amount of available fuel. Conversely, Pucca fire lines are clear-cut areas that create a barrier between forest compartments or blocks to contain potential fire spread.

The FSI website explains that satellite-based remote sensing technology and GIS tools have been effective in improving fire prevention and management. These tools facilitate early warnings for fire-prone areas, real-time fire monitoring, and the assessment of burnt areas.