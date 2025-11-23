Sunday, November 23, 2025 | 04:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Wildlife body reverses call to curb animal imports after Ambani zoo probe

Wildlife body reverses call to curb animal imports after Ambani zoo probe

Vantara, a 3,500-acre zoo in Gujarat run by the philanthropic arm of the Reliance conglomerate led by Mukesh Ambani and his family, had faced allegations from non-profit and wildlife groups

Vantara, Anant Ambani

India had earlier opposed the UN recommendation. | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A U.N. wildlife trade body decided on Sunday not to restrict India from importing endangered animals, after many countries supported reversing an earlier stringent recommendation that had embroiled the private zoo run by Asia's richest family. 
Vantara, a 3,500-acre zoo in Gujarat run by the philanthropic arm of the Reliance conglomerate led by Mukesh Ambani and his family, had faced allegations from non-profit and wildlife groups of improper imports of some animals, triggering higher scrutiny by Germany and the EU. 
After visiting the facility in September, the Secretariat of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) issued a report this month asking India to "not issue any further import permits" as discrepancies had been found between exporter and importer trade data and there were insufficient checks on the origin of some animals. 
 
At the CITES meeting in Uzbekistan live streamed on Sunday, the recommendation was reversed after many countries including India, the United States, Japan and Brazil said the measure was too premature, with some also saying there was no evidence of illegal imports into India. 
"There doesn't seem to be enough support for retaining (the) recommendation," Naimah Aziz, Chair of the CITES Standing Committee, told the delegates, adding it could consider if further regulatory measures were needed. 

Also Read

Reliance Industries, RIL

All-round growth propels RIL earnings by 9.7%, sales jump 10% in Q2

Mukesh Ambani

RIL Q2FY26 results: Net profit rises 14% to ₹22,092 crore, revenue up 10%

Reliance Consumer Products, Reliance Retail

Reliance Retail Q2 results: Profit jumps 22% to ₹3,457 cr, revenue up 18%

Reliance

Reliance Retail worth $143 billion, Jio valued at $135 billion: JP Morgan

Mukesh Ambani, Ambani, Nita Ambani

Ambani tops Hurun India Rich List 2025, Roshni Nadar leads among women

CITES is a global treaty that regulates trade in endangered plants and animals. 
India had earlier opposed the UN recommendation. 
Vantara, which previously said it remains committed to transparency and legal compliance, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 
Vantara Zoo has animals from around world  The Vantara zoo houses around 2,000 species, including exotic animals imported from South Africa, Venezuela and the Democratic Republic of Congo, such as snakes, tortoises, tigers, giraffes and spiny-tailed lizards. 
While India's delegate affirmed the country's commitment to CITES compliance, Belgium and at least one conservation group, the Pan African Sanctuary Alliance, on Sunday pushed to suspend exports to India until concerns were addressed. 
In September, an Indian Supreme Court-appointed investigation cleared Vantara of wrongdoing, while the facility said it complies with all laws. 
European Environment Commissioner Jessika Roswall said in August that EU states "will pay particular attention to any export requests directed towards India and the facility in question".

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

UNSC reforms no longer an option, but a necessity: PM Modi at IBSA meet

Modi G20

PM Modi pushes global AI safeguards at G20, warns against deepfake misuse

Parliament, New Parliament

No Bill on Chandigarh admin to be introduced in winter session: MHA

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

Explained: Why Centre is bringing Bill to 'detach' Chandigarh from Punjab

Sonam Wangchuk, Sonam, Wangchuk

SC to hear on Nov 24 plea challenging activist Sonam Wangchuk's detention

Topics : Mukesh Ambani Akash ambani wildlife

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 23 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon