Groundbreaking ceremony for Dharavi redevelopment performed at RPF grounds

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 11:29 PM IST

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt Ltd (DRPPL), the firm redeveloping Asia's largest slums, on Thursday performed the groundbreaking ceremony (Bhoomi Poojan) of the Dharavi redevelopment project at the RPF grounds in Matunga.
The pooja, conducted in an area called Sector 6, marks the auspicious beginning of the construction of Railway's staff quarters and offices to be handed over to the government, as mandated in the Dharavi Redevelopment tender documents, sources said.
Already, the state government-led door-to-door survey to determine eligible and ineligible residents is on with an idea to speed up the redevelopment and to ensure inclusive development.
 
The DRPPL, which is a joint venture between the state government and the Adani Group, has also moved in the direction envisaged by the Maharashtra government, which is on a mission to make Mumbai a slum-free city by 2030.
Mapping of the roughly 600 acres of densely populated Dharavi is crucial for the redevelopment that is likely to take seven years to complete. Eligible residents will get a 350-square foot flat in the area once the project is completed, while ineligible residents will be rehoused elsewhere in Mumbai. It is Maharashtra government's first ever policy where everyone, whether eligible or ineligible will get home.
A DRPPL source said that Thursday's ceremony was in keeping with the tender conditions and also the first step in the group's commitment to create a modern Dharavi.

"We are redeveloping one of the most densely populated clusters in the world. We have committed to provide Dharavikars with a 'key to key' exchange wherein existing residents have been guaranteed new homes within a stipulated timeframe and without shifting to temporary accommodation," the source said.
The Dharavi Redevelopment Project will put India on a global map when it comes to resettling townships.
Residents will be given 350 sq ft modern homes with a kitchen and a toilet and will have access to amenities such as top-class roads, hospitals, schools, open spaces, etc. These homes are 17 per cent extra than any other slum rehabilitation project in Mumbai.
The ineligible residents have been classified into two sub-categories: those from January 1, 2000 to January 1, 2011 will be given homes on ownership basis at affordable prices.
The post-2011 tenement holders will be given homes under state government's affordable rental housing policy with an option of hire-purchase. The ineligible residents will be housed in modern townships that will be created in Mumbai.
A DRPPL source said, "These new townships will be ultra-modern townships equipped with schools, hospitals, gardens and good roads."

It is pertinent to note that all eligible, non-polluting industries and commercial establishments will be rehabilitated in Dharavi itself.
A state government source said that the DRPPL was exploring every possible option to protect livelihoods and businesses.
"Better infrastructure will enable businesses to expand their enterprises, while skilling and upskilling centres will help people acquire new knowledge, learn, and increase their earning potential. Additionally, businesses will benefit from SGST reimbursement for five years, further supporting their growth and sustainability, a DRPPL source said.

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 11:29 PM IST

