30 ft statue of Bhagat Singh to come up at Chandigarh airport on Sep 28

Mann also said the statue, which is 30 feet high, will be a befitting tribute to the legendary martyr by the state government and will act as a catalyst to perpetuate his glorious legacy

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann | (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 10:52 PM IST

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will dedicate a 30-foot tall statue of Bhagat Singh at the international airport here on September 28, the birth anniversary of the freedom fighter, according to an official statement.
Presiding over a meeting here on Thursday, Mann said the aesthetically designed statue has been made of gunmetal.
He expressed hope that this statue will go a long way to inspire the younger generations to serve the country zealously.
Mann also said the statue, which is 30 feet high, will be a befitting tribute to the legendary martyr by the state government and will act as a catalyst to perpetuate the glorious legacy of this valiant son of soil, according to the release.
 
Due to strenuous efforts of the state government, the international airport has already been named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh.
The chief minister further said naming the airports, universities and other institutions in the name of iconic martyrs is important to perpetuate their glorious legacy and can inspire the youth for selfless service towards the country.

Mann said the statue will play a pivotal role in perpetuating the glorious legacy of this young martyr amongst the younger generations of Punjabi diaspora landing at the airport from within the country and across the globe.
He added that Bhagat Singh's statue will also remind the supreme sacrifice made by him to commuters from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu-Kashmir and other states.
The young national hero is remembered not only for his heroism but also for his philosophy of socialism and fight against injustice, said Mann.

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 10:52 PM IST

