Will start massive protest if dues not cleared by Centre in 7 days: Mamata

Banerjee had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 20, and discussed the issue of pending central funds

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Mamta Banerjee made these remarks during a programme at Raj Bhavan to celebrate the 75th Republic Day

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2024 | 10:10 PM IST

West Bengal CM and Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee on Friday gave the Centre a seven-day ultimatum to clear all dues to the state failing which the party would launch a massive protest.
Banerjee made these remarks during a programme at Raj Bhavan to celebrate the 75th Republic Day.
Banerjee said, "If the central government does not clear the funds, then we (TMC) will initiate a massive protest."

According to West Bengal government's figures, the Centre owes the state Rs 9,330 crore under the PMAY, Rs 6,900 crore under MGNREGA, Rs 830 crore under National Health Mission, Rs 770 crore under PM Gram Sadak Yojna, Rs 350 crore under the Swachh Bharat Mission, Rs 175 crore for mid Day Meals, as well as money under other schemes.
Banerjee had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 20, and discussed the issue of pending central funds.
After the meeting, she said Modi proposed that officials from state and Centre can sit together and clear the issues.
Earlier this week, a team of state government officers visited New Delhi to meet their central counterparts.
According to officials, they submitted a detailed report on alleged irregularities in the 100 days' work scheme and the measures taken to address them.
The delegation also met Union ministry of rural development secretary Shailesh Kumar Singh.
In November, TMC MLAs led by the party chief had staged a protest within the state assembly premises against the delay in the release of central funds by the Modi government.
Earlier, the party's national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, led a protest dharna at Rajghat in New Delhi on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, demanding the release of funds by the Centre.

First Published: Jan 26 2024 | 10:09 PM IST

