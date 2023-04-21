close

With 44 mn pax, Mumbai airport reaches 90% of pre-pandemic capacity in FY23

This is also a recovery of 90 per cent over pre-pandemic numbers, the airport said, adding the volume growth was led by domestic traffic, which registered a strong recovery of 96 per cent

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Mumbai Airport

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 10:42 PM IST
The Mumbai airport handled close to 44 million passengers in FY2022-23, which is close to 90 per cent of the pre-pandemic load the nation's second-largest air transport facility handled.

By handling 44 million passengers, the airport has registered a two-fold growth in the reporting year, as against 56 per cent on-year growth seen by all other airports put together, the airport said on Friday.

This is also a recovery of 90 per cent over pre-pandemic numbers, the airport said, adding the volume growth was led by domestic traffic, which registered a strong recovery of 96 per cent.

During the year, the airport, which is also the world's busiest single-runway airport, has welcomed seven new overseas carriers, and one new domestic passenger carrier in Akasa Air.

The airport cornered 56 per cent share of non-metro traffic during the year compared to 50 per cent pre-pandemic, reflecting better domestic connectivity.

Of the total passengers, over 11.2 million were international travelers, whose number registered a full 291 per cent growth over FY22. The domestic footfalls stood at over 32.7 million, up 87 percent over FY22.

Overall flight movements grew 56 per cent in the year, with more than 63,000 international movements, which was 181 per cent more than it had handled in FY22. Similarly, domestic flight movements rose 51 per cent with 2,19,200 movements.

From a destination points of view, Dubai, Abu Dubai and London remain the top international sectors with highest passenger traffic from the airport, and New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Goa continue to retain their position as the top three preferred domestic destinations.

Meanwhile, the airport clocked 974 air traffic movements on February 11, 2023--the highest single-day flight movement since the pandemic-- and on December 10, 2022, it handled a record 1,50,988 passenger movements, making it the highest since the pandemic and the third-highest single-day passenger movement recorded by the airport ever.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coronavirus Mumbai airport Air passengers Domestic air passengers

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 10:42 PM IST

