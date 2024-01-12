Sensex (    %)
                        
With no opposition candidates, AAP candidates to sail unopposed in RS

The AAP's Rajya Sabha nominees in Delhi Swati Maliwal, Sanjay Singh and N D Gupta are set to be elected unopposed as no candidate from any other party has filed nomination

AAP

AAP

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 1:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The AAP's Rajya Sabha nominees in Delhi Swati Maliwal, Sanjay Singh and N D Gupta are set to be elected unopposed as no candidate from any other party has filed nomination, officials said on Friday.
The six-year term of AAP MPs Singh, N D Gupta and Sushil Kumar Gupta ends on January 27.
While the AAP has renominated Singh and N D Gupta for a second term, it nominated Maliwal, former Delhi Commission for Women chief, to replace Sushil Gupta.
"The three candidates are set to be elected unopposed since no other candidate has filed nomination. The results will be announced formally later in the day," an official said.
The last date for filing nominations was January 9 while the scrutiny of nominations took place on January 10. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is January 12.

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal AAP government Rajya Sabha elections Rajya Sabha Swati Maliwal

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 1:06 PM IST

