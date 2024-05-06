Women flee homes over fear and stigma after Prajwal Revanna video release

The landscape of Hassan district in Karnataka has been affected by allegations of sexual assault against Prajwal Revanna, an MP representing the Janata Dal (Secular) party. With video clips circulating widely showing multiple instances of sexual assault, several women who claimed to be victims have fled their homes over the past ten days, reported The Indian Express (IE).

Political turmoil in Hassan district

Hassan, known as the stronghold of JD(S) chief and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, finds itself embroiled in controversy as Prajwal Revanna, the sitting MP from the region, seeks re-election. While Prajwal himself left the country soon after the polling in Hassan on April 26, his father, HD Revanna, MLA from Holenarasipur, was arrested on Saturday in connection with the alleged abduction of a woman, purportedly to prevent her from approaching the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

"The entire district is under HD Revanna's control. Criticism directed towards them tends to reach them swiftly, given the family's extensive following," a local shopkeeper from Hagare, a village located 20 km away from Hassan city, was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Women flee amidst circulating video clips

The first formal complaint against Prajwal surfaced on April 28, filed by a woman who had reportedly worked as domestic help at the Revanna household. Subsequently, her family, among others, vacated their residences. "The woman in question used to work at Revanna's residence. When videos implicating her began to circulate, her house was found deserted. We are uncertain about their whereabouts," said a concerned neighbour.

In another village, where a former zilla panchayat member had lodged a rape case against Prajwal, a local JD(S) leader disclosed that numerous women affiliated with the party have become unreachable. "We've observed many female party members removing photos with Prajwal from their social media profiles. In some instances, husbands are interrogating their wives about their association with the MP. This ordeal is disrupting the lives of countless women across the district," said the party official.

The complainant from zilla panchayat member alleged that she was raped for three years and that her videos were recorded. She has since left her home. "She was here on April 24… The videos came out the next day…. Since then, we have not seen the family," a local leader said.

Prajwal Revanna sex video row: Victims forced into hiding

The revelation of the victims' identities in the circulated video clips has prompted several other families to leave Hassan, seeking refuge elsewhere.

Upon the SIT's visit to the Revanna residence, party workers gathered outside, engaging in discussions about the women. "I recognise this woman; she lived nearby and actively participated in JD(S) activities. Her house is now locked.. she has young children," shared one individual. "She is a relative of my neighbour and attended one of our family events," added another.

Privacy breach and legal hurdles

Expressing dismay over the breach of privacy, a local shopkeeper said, "It was highly inappropriate to disclose the identities of these women. I know some of them personally, and they have gone into hiding. Whether they can safely return remains uncertain."

He further highlighted the reluctance of these families to file complaints, citing the daunting challenge of confronting the influential Revanna family in legal battles within Hassan.

Sex scandal row: Political Fallout and public discontent

While several local JD(S) leaders have expressed shock at the revelations, some have extended sympathy towards Deve Gowda. "What Prajwal did is an unpardonable crime. Deve Gowda built his political legacy by sacrificing more than four decades of his life, and it just collapsed by Prajwal's criminal acts," said a party worker.

In Paduvalahippe village, where Deve Gowda cast his vote, a JD(S) leader revealed that the party refrained from campaigning once the incriminating videos began circulating. "The youth in our constituency had those videos on their phones. How could we possibly solicit votes for Prajwal under such circumstances?" he asked.

Paduvalahippe is home to a large farmhouse surrounded by an eight-foot wall, which also attracted the attention of the SIT. Allegedly frequented by Prajwal, some of the incriminating videos were purportedly filmed within its premises. Guarded by a police constable, the property now remains under scrutiny.

"Prajwal used to visit with friends and party, but beyond that, we don't know anything," disclosed an employee, opting not to speak any further.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a police officer told The Indian Express that the district intelligence unit had prior knowledge of the video clips but underestimated the gravity of the situation. "The pen drive in question has been doing the rounds before the Karnataka Assembly elections in 2023, but the videos did not come out at the time," the officer said.

Prajwal Revanna's past legal manoeuvres unravel

Prajwal obtained a gag order from the Bengaluru civil court on June 1, 2023, against 86 media outlets and three private individuals regarding the incriminating videos. Among the private individuals was advocate and local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader G Devaraje Gowda. Prajwal's former driver, Karthik, alleged that he had shared the pen drive with Devaraje Gowda.

"In January this year, Devaraje Gowda had called a press conference where it was speculated that he would release the videos, but the press conference was abruptly cancelled," the officer said, adding, "Until the videos started to come out, all we knew was there could be a sex video of Prajwal Revanna, but not that this pen drive contained more than 2,900 files involving multiple women."

