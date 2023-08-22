Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.41%)
65216.09 + 267.43
Nifty (0.43%)
19393.60 + 83.45
Nifty Midcap (0.82%)
38126.40 + 311.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.37%)
5331.95 + 19.55
Nifty Bank (0.34%)
44002.00 + 150.95
Heatmap

Won't make any difference if people don't eat onions: Maha minister

The Union government on August 19 imposed 40 per cent duty on the export of onions to increase domestic availability amid signs of increasing prices and in view of the upcoming festival season

Photo: Bloomberg

"When you use a vehicle worth Rs 10 lakh, you can buy produce at the higher rate by Rs 10 or Rs 20 than the retail rate. Those who cannot afford to buy onion, it would make no difference if they do not eat it for 2-4 months," the state PWD minister said | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 6:58 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amid protests by farmers and traders against the imposition of export duty of 40 per cent on onions by the Union government, Maharashtra minister Dada Bhuse on Monday claimed it would make no difference if people did not consume the kitchen staple for two to four months.
The Union government on August 19 imposed 40 per cent duty on the export of onions to increase domestic availability amid signs of increasing prices and in view of the upcoming festival season.
The export duty, which is the first time ever on onion, was imposed by the Finance Ministry through a Customs notification and will be in force till December 31.
"When you use a vehicle worth Rs 10 lakh, you can buy produce at the higher rate by Rs 10 or Rs 20 than the retail rate. Those who cannot afford to buy onion, it would make no difference if they do not eat it for 2-4 months," the state PWD minister said.
He, however, also said the decision to impose export duty should have been taken with proper coordination.
"Sometimes, onion fetches rates of Rs 200 per quintal while some times it attracts Rs 2,000 per quintal. A discussion can be held and an amicable solution can be found," Bhuse said.

Also Read

After tomatoes, now onion likely to get costlier by September on low supply

Onion prices soar, shortage threatens a new chapter in world food crisis

Govt procures 20% more onion at 300k tonnes for buffer stock this year

Onion auction to remain close indefinitely in Nasik wholesale mkt: Traders

Maharashtra farmers protest at markets against 40% duty on onion export

BRICS economies catching up with combined GDP of G7 countries: Piyush Goyal

Mental health of JU students to be among top priority areas: New VC

Mamata announces hike in allowances of Imams, Hindu priests in Bengal

Govt's submission to SC on plea challenging caste survey exposes BJP: JD(U)

Stop seizing parked old vehicles for scrapping: Delhi minister to officials

Earlier in the day, traders decided to close onion auctions indefinitely in all the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) in Nashik, including at Lasalgaon, which is the largest wholesale onion market in India.
The Nashik District Onion Traders Association had given the call to not take part in auctions of the kitchen staple indefinitely till the Centre rolls back its decision, sources said.
Several farmers and traders held protests across the district seeking a rollback of the export duty.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maharashtra onion exports

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 6:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesOnam 2023Stocks to WatchGold -Silver PricesJio Financial ServicesThreads Web VersionOnions PricesIndia Squad Asia Cup 2023Chandrayaan-3

Companies News

Shares of Ambani's $20 bn Jio Financial Services set to debut in MumbaiSoftBank sells a part of its stake in IPO-bound FirstCry for Rs 435 crore

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

Technology News

Instagram may roll out Threads web version to users this week: Report3D printed building: All you need to know about the future of construction

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon