Amazon's Black Friday: Several Indian trade unions to join protests

-
ALSO READ
Garmin announces Black Friday sale offers on watches in India: Details here
GoPro launches Hero 11 Black, Creator Edition, Mini: Know price, features
GoPro Hero 11 Black first impressions: Versatile, easy-to-use action camera
Amazon woos Indian exporters to sell products on Black Friday sale event
Trade unions urge Centre to scrap four labour codes, convene conference
-
Several Indian traders, hawkers, as well as transport and gig workers’ unions will join a global campaign by Make Amazon Pay coalition happening across close to 40 countries on Black Friday to protest alleged exploitative practices by the tech giant.
Employees in the US, the UK, India, Japan, Australia, South Africa and across Europe are demanding better wages and working conditions as the cost-of-living crisis deepens, as part of the campaign.
Trade unions, including Bharatiya Udyog Vyapar Mandal, Hawkers’ Joint Action Committee, Gig Workers’ Association, and All India People Science Network, will join the campaign.
The main demands include minimum wages of at least â‚¹25,000, reducing minimum working hours, fixed-term contracts, and better working conditions, sources said.
“Amazon has become a global giant exercising a completely new model of exploitation. It is a prototype and the main sign of a new kind of global corporation, which remotely controls all activities of a sector. It becomes a new paradigm of granular control, which creates exploitative conditions for workers and traders,” said Parminder Jeet Singh, executive director at IT for Change, which will take part in the protest in New Delhi. Protests will take place in 23 cities, Singh said.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 06:30 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU