Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Working with India to hold those behind assassination plot accountable: US

An Indian national, Nikhil Gupta, was charged by federal prosecutors in November last year in connection with his involvement in a foiled plot to assassinate Pannun, who holds dual citizenship

Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

India has already constituted a probe committee to investigate the allegations | File image | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The United States is working with the Indian government to hold accountable those behind a plot to kill Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil, according to the Biden administration.
An Indian national, Nikhil Gupta, was charged by federal prosecutors in November last year in connection with his involvement in a foiled plot to assassinate Pannun, who holds dual citizenship of the US and Canada. US federal prosecutors have charged that Gupta was working with an Indian government employee and had agreed to pay an assassin $1,00,000 to kill Pannun, who lives in New York City.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
India has already constituted a probe committee to investigate the allegations.
During a Congressional hearing on Wednesday, Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Donald Lu told members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, "This is a serious issue. A serious issue between the United States and India. The Department of Justice has alleged that an Indian citizen at the behest of someone working in the Indian government has attempted to kill an American citizen on American soil. We take this in the administration incredibly seriously and have raised it at the highest levels with India."

"We are at the moment working with India to encourage India to hold accountable, those responsible for this terrible crime. What we can see is that India itself has announced that they have created a committee of inquiry to look into this matter and we ask them to work quickly and transparently to make sure justice is done," Lu said.
Lu was responding to a question from Congressman Dean Phillips from Minnesota, who asked if sanctions similar to those placed on more than 500 individuals relating to the killing of Lexie Navalny in Russia are being considered for those believed to be behind the plot to kill Pannun.

Also Read

Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the target of 'assassination bid' in the US

Has the fallout from the Pannun incident really been capped?

Family of Indian national charged in plot to kill Pannun approaches SC

Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Pannun threatens to blow up AI flight on Nov 19

India committed to rule of law: PM Modi on Pannun assassination plot

Need to get out of cult worship that Nehru era was great: Jaishankar

Centre defends dropping CJI from election commissioners selection panel

Centre notifies fact check unit under IT rules ahead of general elections

Delhi court grants police 10 more days to complete NewsClick investigation

Singapore expects over 1.5 million tourists from India in 2024: STB

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : US India relations separatist leaders Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEMaruti Suzuki Share PriceHoli 2024ZomatoIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon