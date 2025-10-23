Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 02:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / World Bank to release another $200 mn for Amaravati capital project by Dec

World Bank to release another $200 mn for Amaravati capital project by Dec

Once the state government spends 75 per cent of the first tranche of loan ($207 million), it will be able to raise the next bill so that the WB would release the amount

World bank

According to the official, inspections by teams of WB and ADB happen regularly every month in Amaravati (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Amaravati
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The World Bank, which has pledged $800 million for the Amaravati Capital Phase-I development, is expected to disburse the second tranche of $200 million by the end of this year, a senior official of the Andhra Pradesh government said on Thursday.

The World Bank and Asian Development Bank (ADB) have each committed to fund $800 million, totalling 1600 million (Rs 13,600 crore), for Amaravati capital city phase-I development. Additionally, the Centre will fund Rs 1400 crore, out of the Rs 15,000 crore committed by it for Phase-I of the development.

As part of its commitment, the World Bank has already released $207 million, of which nearly 50 per cent was spent on various works, S Suresh Kumar, Principal Secretary ( Municipal Administration and Urban Development) said.

 

Almost about, I think around Rs 1800 crore or something they have released already. So out of that I think we have, I think only about less than 50 per cent only we have spent till now. I think before December we should be able to claim the next instalment. It will be around a similar amount only, he told PTI.

Once the state government spends 75 per cent of the first tranche of loan ($207 million), it will be able to raise the next bill so that the WB would release the amount.

Also Read

Amaravati, nestled along the southern banks of the Krishna River in Andhra Pradesh, is in a festive mood. Across the 20-kilometre stretch from Vijayawada to the state's futuristic capital, everything — from the lush green trees and harvest-ready fiel

Andhra Pradesh CRDA proposes projects worth ₹81,317 crore for Amaravati

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Andhra CM meets Sitharaman; seeks Rs 10,000 cr support for various projects

SC, Supreme Court

SC grants bail to Andhra Pradesh journalist in offensive remarks case

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approves establishment of state Quantum Mission

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi restarts work for Amaravati with Rs 58,000 crore projects on track

According to the official, inspections by teams of WB and ADB happen regularly every month in Amaravati.

So they both will verify the records. They will also have meetings with our teams, CRDA (capital region development authority) officers and then they will also conduct field inspection. They also interact with me every month, he added.

The World Bank has recently in an update on the project expressed satisfaction over the implementation of the works.

Overall implementation progress is satisfactory. The first disbursement of $207 million Program advance was released in March, 2025. The Bank has confirmed achievement of DLR (Disbursement Linked Result) 7.1 and DLR 1.2 (i) under the programme, reflecting the commencement of construction activities and the establishment of the Environmental and Social Management Unit, the WB said in its update.

The International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), part of the World Bank, which provides loans and guarantees, among others, to middle-income and creditworthy low-income countries will be funding $800 besides ADB.

As per the WB document, the Department of Economic Affairs at the Centre is the borrower while the Andhra Pradesh Capital Regional Development Authority is the implementing agency.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Indian Railways

LIVE news updates: Train services hit after IED blast damages track in Assam's Kokrajhar

Prez Murmu unveils bust of ex-President KR Narayanan at Kerala Raj Bhavan

Prez Murmu unveils bust of ex-President KR Narayanan at Kerala Raj Bhavan

Chennai High court, Madras High Court, Madras HC

More of my compositions used without my permission, Ilayaraaja tells HC

air pollution, AQI, Delhi smog, post-Diwali pollution

Respiratory issues, pregnancy complications surge in Kolkata post Diwali

Indian railways, rail accident, rail safety

Rail services disrupted in Assam after IED blast near Kokrajhar station

Topics : Amaravati Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh government World Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayIndia v Australia 2nd ODI LIVE ScoreRealme GT8 Series LaunchStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGreen Card Holders RiskRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon