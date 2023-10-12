close
Sensex (-0.01%)
66466.38 -6.67
Nifty (0.02%)
19814.75 + 3.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.78%)
5980.55 + 46.35
Nifty Midcap (0.43%)
40660.15 + 173.90
Nifty Bank (0.20%)
44604.70 + 87.80
Heatmap

World Cup 2023: Special trains from Mumbai to Ahmedabad for Ind-Pak match

Cricket World Cup 2023: Indian Western Railway has started a special train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to control the rush during the India and Pakistan match, which will take place on October 14

India vs Pakistan during a Super4 game at the Asia Cup 2023. Photo: X

India vs Pakistan during a Super4 game at the Asia Cup 2023. Photo: X

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 12:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Western Railway announced a special train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to tackle the extra rush amid the India and Pakistan World Cup 2023 cricket match on October 14. This special train will provide a smooth travelling experience for all the cricket fans who are visiting Narendra Modi's stadium, Ahmedabad, to watch the India-Pakistan cricket match. 

Special trains from Mumbai to Ahmedabad

Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad special train (Train No 09013 )

This train will depart on Friday, October 13, from Mumbai at 21:30 hours and will reach the destination Ahmedabad, at 5:30 hours the next morning.

Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central special train (Train No. 09014)

After the match, the train will leave Ahmedabad at 04:00 hours on Sunday, October 15, and the special train will reach Mumbai Central at 12:10 hours on the same day. 

These special trains will have sleeper class and general second class coaches with AC-2-tier and AC 3-tier.

The trains will halt at Dadar, Palghar, Vapi, Surat Borivali, Valsad, Navsari, and Vadodara stations in both directions.

When will special train booking begin?

The booking for the two special trains will start on October 12.

How to get more information about the special trains?

According to Western Railways, passengers who want more information about the timings of halts, special trains, composition, etc. can visit the official website of the Indian railway, i.e., www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

India vs Pakistan match

India is to face off against Pakistan in the 12th match of the men's Cricket World Cup 2023 on October 14, Saturday. The day will begin with a grand music ceremony, and all the golden ticket holders are expected to be present in the stadium on the match day.

The cricket rivalry between the two teams is the most intense in the world and manages to attract huge viewership from all over the world. Records show team India has a clear dominance against the arch rival in the World Cup. India has defeated Pakistan every time both teams have met in the history of the World Cup.

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

World Cup, PAK vs SL Highlights: Rizwan, Shafique shine in historic win

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Bangladesh Playing 11, toss result, streaming

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK Playing 11: Rahul replaces Shreyas in India's XI

Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks

Israel-Hamas conflict: All you need to know about India's 'Operation Ajay'

I will rise like phoenix to serve my people: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Four killed and 30 injured in train crash in Bihar, says Railways

Forbes India Richest List 2023: Mukesh Ambani reclaims top spot; full list

Special train takes 1,006 passengers to Guwahati after NE Express derails

Topics : Indian Railway ICC ODI World Cup 2023 India vs Pakistan World Cup

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 12:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTCS Q2FY24 resultLatest News LiveAdani Electricity Subsidised Power TariffCancelled & Diverted Train ListGold-Silver PriceIndia vs Pakistan Ticket PricesAuto Retail SalesAUS vs SA Playing 11

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP leader Bandi dares AIMIM to contest outside HyderabadMadhya Pradesh needs 'new engine' and not 'double-engine': Punjab CM Mann

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup: Rohit surpasses Gayle for most sixes in international cricket

India News

10 trains cancelled, 21 diverted after Delhi-Kamakhya NE Express derailedMumbai: Adani announces subsidised power tariff for Durga, Navratri Pandals

Economy News

NPCI Int'l to develop UAE's domestic card scheme in partnership dealIMF projects inflation, growth risks if Israel-Hamas conflict widens
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon