Special train takes 1,006 passengers to Guwahati after NE Express derails

Tarun Prakash, General Manager of East Central Railways (ECR) told ANI that authorities are investigating the cause of the incident

The Indian Railways cancelled 116 trains on Thursday, August 25, till 9.30 am

File photo | Teams of the national and state disaster response forces have reached the incident site

ANI
Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 11:30 AM IST
A special train carrying 1006 passengers on Thursday morning left from Raghunathpur station in Bihar's Buxar following the derailment of several coaches of the Anand Vihar-Kamakhya North-East Express train a day ago.
The coaches of 12506 North-East Express train originating in Delhi's Anand Vihar Terminus and on its way to Kamakhya near Guwahati in Assam derailed near Raghunathpur station in Danapur division of the East Central Railway, the Chief Public Relations Officer of Northeast Frontier Railway said
According to a statement issued by the East Central Railway zone, two trains -- Kashi Patna Jan Shatabdi Express (15125) and Patna Kashi Jan Shatabdi Express (15126) -- have been cancelled.
At least four persons were killed and around 70 people were injured after 21 coaches of the express train derailed around 9.30 am on Wednesday.
Tarun Prakash, General Manager of East Central Railways (ECR) told ANI that authorities are investigating the cause of the incident.
Teams of the national and state disaster response forces have reached the incident site.
Meanwhile, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that evacuation and rescue operations had been completed.
Union Minister of State for Railways Ashwni Choubey visited the site this morning to inspect restoration and rescue operations. He said that efforts to restore rail operations is on and an inquiry has begun to ascertain the cause of the mishap.
The minister said that the injured are under treatment at AIIMS Patna and out of danger.

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 11:30 AM IST

