I will rise like phoenix to serve my people: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said he is like a phoenix that will rise from ashes to serve his people.

Addressing a public rally in the Bhopal Uttar Assembly constituency, Chouhan said, "The Congress is scared of Mama. They are praying for my death and taking only Mama's name day in, day out. But, I am Shivraj. Even if I die, I will rise again from the ashes like a phoenix to work for the people of Madhya Pradesh."

Chouhan was referring to a viral post on social media platform X that titled 'Mama [Chouhan's popular nickname] ka Shraddh', creating a stir in the state due to the BJP giving him a ticket during the Pitru Paksha, the time during which Hindus pay homage to their ancestors.





Also Read: Madhya Pradesh needs 'new engine' and not 'double-engine': Punjab CM Mann The post was shared from a handle named 'With Congress' and has a bio that reads "With Congress is the biggest online initiative by the volunteers of @INCIndia". The handle is followed by Madhya Pradesh State Congress on X.

The Congress, however, has denied any connection with the post and the handle.

State Congress president Kamal Nath wrote on X, "Dear Shivraj ji, May God give you a long life. I don't understand why you see the Congress party behind everything? No such tweet has been made by the Congress Party as you are mentioning. If you really feel that someone has tweeted against you, then take legal action against him."

Earlier, political circles were abuzz with possibilities of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, either being benched in the upcoming Assembly polls to be fielded in the next year's crucial Lok Sabha elections or being shifted to a seat that is more challenging for the next month's poll.





Also Read: Congress, BJP in war of words over caste census ahead of MP elections Adding to the buzz, the Chief Minister, during a speech in the state's Dindori district, had asked people whether he should contest the upcoming polls. However, with the Chief Minister's name on the BJP's fourth list, all speculations have been put to rest.

Meanwhile, the elections in Madhya Pradesh will take place on November 17, in a single phase and results will be announced on December 3.