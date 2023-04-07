World Health Day 2023: Here's a look at govt healthcare schemes for all



Through the implementation of these schemes, the government aims to make quality healthcare affordable to those in need. These schemes are being implemented keeping in line with United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 3: 'Good Health and Well-Being’ for all. As the world comes together to mark the 75th anniversary of World Health Day, which also marks the anniversary of the founding of the World Health Organization, here's a look at some of the government healthcare schemes that aim to provide 'Health for All.'



Here are some of the major healthcare schemes to improve public health: The central government's ministries and departments that are responsible for planning and implementing the healthcare schemes are- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Ministry of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa and Homoeopathy), Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers.

Ayushman Bharat Yojana (ABY)

ABY was launched in September 2018. It aims to provide healthcare and health insurance facilities to the poor. It has two sub-missions: Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) and Setting up of Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs).

Also Read Budget 2023-24: Manufacturing sector eyes revised taxations, new PLIs Union Budget 2023: Experts don't expect surprises in social sector outlay Budget 2023: A look back at some major announcements in previous Budget FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Obstacles India will face on its home turf Hockey World Cup 2023: Teams, schedule, venues and everything one must know Govt will continue working to augment health infrastructure: PM Modi DMK, allies to hold 'massive protest' against Governor Ravi on April 12 Kerala train blaze: Accused Shahrukh Saifi sent to 11 days police custody Wheat output in FY24 may decline by 1-2 mn tonnes due to untimely rains Don't create panic ahead of Baisakhi: Akal Takht Jathedar to Punjab govt



Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) PM-JAY aims to provide financial protection to the poor for availing healthcare services at the secondary and tertiary levels to those who have Ayushman Bharat cards. The cardholders are eligible for cashless treatment of up to Rs. 5 lakhs in all government hospitals and those private hospitals that are included under the scheme. HWCs are aimed at improving access to quality and affordable services at the primary level. These centres provide comprehensive Primary Health Care (CPHC) and cover both maternal and child health services and non-communicable diseases.



National Mental Health Programme Introduced in 1978, the UIP was initially launched as the ‘Expanded Programme of Immunisation’ (EPI) by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). It became UIP in 1985 and aimed to protect 100 per cent of pregnant women and 85 per cent of all infants by 1990, from life-threatening conditions by providing vaccination. For ensuring full immunisation with all standard vaccines for all children up to two years of age and pregnant women, the Mission Indradhanush was launched in 2014 under the UIP and later in 2017 it was further expanded to reach more children and was launched as the Intensified Mission Indradhanush (2017).



Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) In 1982, the Government of India launched the National Mental Health Programme (NMHP) with the intention of addressing mental illnesses across the country. NMHP was set up with the primary objective to reduce distress, disability, and premature deaths caused by mental illness.



Under this scheme, dedicated outlets were set up, known as Janaushadhi Kendras to provide affordable medicines. According to data available on http://janaushadhi.gov.in, 8,819 Janaushadhi kendras are functional as of 31st October 2022. PMBJP was launched in November 2008 with the objective of making quality generic medicines available at affordable prices to all. The scheme was launched by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers.