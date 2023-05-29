close

Wrestlers issue: Only allegations made, no evidence given, says Annamalai

Anyone can file a complaint and it goes through a process; it has to be probed and if there is evidence arrest can be recorded, Annamalai said

Press Trust of India Chennai
K Annamalai, Tamil Nadu BJP, (Photo: Twitter)

2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 5:26 PM IST
Wrestlers who have charged Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) former chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment have only made allegations and not furnished evidence and there is a process of law to be followed after complaints are made, TN BJP president K Annamalai said on Monday.

Annamalai, a former IPS officer, said arrests are not made in "99.9 per cent" of FIRs immediately and that even the CBI records arrest only while filing charge sheet and not after the First Information Report.

"No evidence has been furnished. Mere allegation (have been made)...government has registered FIR, formed committee, saying it will do a time-bound investigation. But is it fair to demand arrest without clearing the place (Jantar Mantar)," he asked, addressing a press conference here along with Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

He said if evidence is released, the Delhi police is duty-bound to act.

If a woman makes an allegation against someone and seeks immediate arrest before proceedings, "what happens to the rule of law in the country," he asked.

Anyone can file a complaint and it goes through a process; it has to be probed and if there is evidence arrest can be recorded, Annamalai said.

He said he himself has made corruption allegations against DMK ministers, and asked if it would be alright to right away seek their arrest.

Delhi Police on Sunday detained ace wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia for violation of law and order in the capital city after they breached the security cordon while trying to move towards the new Parliament building for a planned women's 'Mahapanchayat'.

They had had resumed their agitation against Brij Bhushan on April 23, demanding his arrest for the alleged sexual harassment of several women grapplers, including a minor. The police action against the sportspersons drew widespread criticism.

Annamalai made the comments when he and Singh addressed the media here over the ruling NDA's achievements in the past nine years, detailed various aspects related to different sectors over the period.

Singh said world leaders are now looking up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for guidance and advice.

"India's status has gone up in the last 9 years and that is the achievement. The world today is ready to be led by India under PM Modi because they understand the country has the capability," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sexual harassment case Woman wrestler BJP WFI

First Published: May 29 2023 | 5:26 PM IST

