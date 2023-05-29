close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Admission process for institutes like IIT based on discipline: Bombay HC

Institutes such as IIT are centres of technical studies par excellence in country, the Bombay High Court said while refusing relief to an 18-year-old boy who failed to submit his online form

Press Trust of India Mumbai
legal, law, judiciary, order

Representative Image

3 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 4:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Institutes such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) are centres of technical studies par excellence in the country and the process of finding students is based on discipline, the Bombay High Court said while refusing relief to an 18-year-old boy who failed to submit his online form for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced due to a technical glitch.

The boy, Atharva Desai, in his petition claimed that he lived in a rural area where there were frequent power outages because of which he was unable to register himself online in the given time frame.

The petitioner sought a direction from the court for his registration form to be accepted and to permit him to appear for JEE-Advanced scheduled to be held on June 4.

The Joint Admission Board of the IIT opposed the plea on the ground that as per their records, Desai had logged in on the portal for the first time to fill the online form a day after the deadline and hence, no relief ought to be granted to him.

A vacation bench of Justices Abhay Ahuja and Milind Sathaye, in its May 24 order, accepted the IIT's argument and said it could not disturb the discipline adopted by the institution in the larger interest of lakhs of aspiring meritorious students of the country.

The order copy was made available on Monday.

Also Read

JEE Main admit card 2023 expected to release soon on official website

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Answer Key at official website, Check details

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2023 is live on jeeadv.ac.in, all you need to know

IIT Mandi team proposes solution to make buildings earthquake-resistant

JEE-Main January session registers all-time high attendance of 95.8%

Rainfall expected in Delhi, heatwave unlikely to return this week: IMD

Himachal CM Sukhu discusses water sharing issue with Kejriwal in Delhi

INS Delhi reaches Malaysia for deployment in ASEAN countries: Official

Chandrayaan-3 will be launched in July this year, says ISRO Chief

CAG Girish Murmu reelected as external auditor of WHO for 4-year term

It is not in doubt that IITs, NITs and other institutes are centres of technical studies par excellence in India. The process of finding the best talent in this country is based on discipline which is of utmost importance in the field of education, the court said.

As per the information brochure issued by the IIT, the time frame provided for registration for JEE-Advanced was from April 30 to May 7.

This is a sufficiently long period for all candidates to complete registration, even assuming difficulties such as internet glitches and power outages. The candidates who are placed in a less advantageous situation, such as the petitioner, have sufficient time to reach places having better connectivity and power supply, the court said.

It further cited that as per Desai's login details, he had logged in to the portal for the first time on May 8 and had managed to successfully log in as many as nine times on the portal.

We fail to understand why the petitioner was not able to log in on the portal the previous eight days when the window for registration was open. There is no explanation from the petitioner on this, the court said.

It is not possible to accept Desai's contention that he was unable to register for the exam within the time frame due to internet glitch or power outage, it added.

The bench also noted that Desai had not once attempted to contact the IIT's admission board seeking redressal of his grievance.

The rules laid down for participating in JEE-Advanced were binding on all candidates and dismissed the petition, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IIT Bombay High Court

First Published: May 29 2023 | 4:28 PM IST

Latest News

View More

UK puts export bar on Tipu Sultan's Flintlock gun valued at 2 mn pounds

gun
3 min read

ADB approves $350 mn loan to help support SL's economic stabilisation

ADB, GoI sign $300-mn loan to improve primary healthcare in urban areas
2 min read

Xiaomi partners Optiemus to manufacture audio products in Noida

Xiaomi's 5G phones to get standalone network updates from October
2 min read

New lightweight gaming laptop, Aspire 5 by Acer enters Indian market

Acer 'Aspire 5' gaming laptop (Photo: Acer)
2 min read

Tamil Nadu farmers worried as wild animals destroy standing crops

A woman reaps wheat crops during the harvest season amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, near Raispur village in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh
3 min read

Most Popular

The Super Bowl pitch: Indian Premier League wins the audience Test

IPL
3 min read

Isro's GSLV-F12 successfully places NavIC satellite NVS-01 into orbit

Isro, Navic
2 min read

'PM was busy posing for photos when we were getting thrashed': Sakshi Malik

Sakshi Malik wins maiden CWG Gold at Commonwealth Games 2022. Source: IANS
2 min read

Arrest us, says Rakesh Tikait in support of protesting wrestlers

Bengaluru: BKU Spokesperson and farmer leader Rakesh Tikait during an event, at Gandhi Bhavan in Bengaluru, Monday, May 30, 2022. Black ink was thrown at him by an unidentified person amid the event. (PTI Photo
2 min read

LIVE: Chandrayaan-3 will be launched in July, says ISRO Chief S Somanath

ISRO
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon