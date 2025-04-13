Sunday, April 13, 2025 | 02:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / AIMPLB to hold protest meeting against Waqf Act in Hyderabad on April 19

AIMPLB to hold protest meeting against Waqf Act in Hyderabad on April 19

The meeting will be held at Darussalam (AIMIM's headquarters) under the leadership of AIMPLB president Khalid Saifullah Rahmani from 7 PM to 10 PM

Waqf, Waqf Protest, Protest, Hyderabad, Waqf Protest

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) will conduct a protest meeting against the Waqf (Amendment) Act (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) will conduct a protest meeting against the Waqf (Amendment) Act here on April 19, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said on Sunday.

The meeting will be held at Darussalam (AIMIM's headquarters) under the leadership of AIMPLB president Khalid Saifullah Rahmani from 7 PM to 10 PM, Owaisi told reporters here. 

Members of the Muslim Personal Law Board from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh along with other Muslim organisations from both the states will take part in this protest meeting, the Hyderabad MP said, adding they will deliver speeches and tell the public about how the Waqf (Amendment) Act is not in favour of the Waqf.

 

The AIMIM chief said they are also trying to talk to the members of the Parliament Waqf Committee and if their schedule permits, they can also attend this public meeting.  Earlier, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) moved the Supreme Court against the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Viswanathan agreed to consider, listing for an urgent hearing, the plea of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi and others, including Congress MP Mohammad Jawed and AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on the issue.

President Droupadi Murmu on April 5 gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed by Parliament in the first week of April.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

National Herald

Congress cries 'political bias' after ED acts on National Herald properties

Congress, Congress flag

Congress accuses govt of looting, demands CAG audit on fuel duty hikes

Amit Shah, Home Minister

PM Narendra Modi carrying forward Shivaji Maharaj's struggle: Amit Shah

H D Kumaraswamy, Kumaraswamy

Kumaraswamy slams Karnataka govt over taxes, defends Centre on fuel price

Atishi marlena, Atishi

Atishi alleges CM Rekha Gupta's husband running govt affairs, shares photo

Topics : Waqf Board Asaduddin Owaisi Owaisi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 13 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayToday Upper Circuit Stock ListWhy are Stock Market Rising TodayQ4 Results TodaySRH vs PBKS Live ScoreGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon