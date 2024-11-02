Zero poverty scheme: UP official meets 1st beneficiary in visit to villages

Business Standard
Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh visited several villages before talking a decision on the family that will be eligible for the UP government's 'Zero Poverty Scheme'

The chief secretary also urged officials to personally make efforts to ensure that every eligible family receives the support. | Representative Image

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 11:40 PM IST

A family in Salauli village, around 17 km from Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow, was selected as the first beneficiary of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's ambitious scheme to eradicate extreme poverty from the state.

Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh visited several villages before talking a decision on the family that will be eligible for the UP government's 'Zero Poverty Scheme'. He travelled only with his wife and without his usual entourage to identify the beneficiaries, a statement issued on Saturday said.

"His search ended in Gosaiganj, Lucknow, where he met a family who truly needed support. Engaging in a heartfelt conversation, he extended Diwali greetings, presenting them with sweets and gifts," the statement read.

 

'Zero Poverty Scheme' aims to the eliminate extreme poverty in Uttar Pradesh by identifying 25 lakh underprivileged families across Uttar Pradesh, enabling them to access government benefits and boost their annual income to Rs 1,25,000 per family, it said.

A statewide campaign is underway to identify the families. The chief secretary noted in his October 2 communication sent to all district magistrates that the vision of the scheme has to be achieved quickly.

In Salauli village of Gosaiganj, Singh met Ruby, whose family is now the first to benefit from the 'Zero Poverty Scheme', the statement said. Her husband, Ram Sagar, works as a labourer, while she supports the family by working in the fields.

They have two young children, Shivansh (3) and Sudhir (around two years old), according to the statement.

"This family of Gosaiganj became the first to benefit from the Zero Poverty Scheme, marking a meaningful start to this impactful initiative," it said.

"After an in-depth conversation with Ruby and a careful assessment of her situation, Chief Secretary Singh selected her family as the scheme's first beneficiary," it said.

"He reassured Ruby that her hardships would soon lessen, with full support from the Yogi government and administration," it added.

Explaining the benefits of the scheme, Singh promised that they would soon begin to experience its positive impact on their lives.

The chief secretary also urged officials to personally make efforts to ensure that every eligible family receives the support they deserve. He added that the government is fully committed to transforming the lives of those at the lowest economic levels.

