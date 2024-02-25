Zero tolerance policy towards those who play with future of youth: UP CM

The chief minister said the government has taken action in the past also against those who tried to play with the future of the youth and is going to take strict action once again

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that "injustice" done to the youth is a "national sin" and added that his government will adopt the policy of zero tolerance towards those who play with the future of the youth.

The chief minister's remarks come a day after the Uttar Pradesh government cancelled the recently held police constable recruitment examination following allegations of question paper leak and ordered a re-test within six months.

Addressing a function held here to distribute appointment letters to 1,782 selected candidates Adityanath said, "It has been our resolve ('sankalp') from the very first day that if the recruitment process is not moving ahead with honesty, then it is playing with the youth and forcing them to migrate for their talent."



"If injustice is done to the youth, then it is a national sin. From the very first day, we have decided that whosoever plays with the lives and future of the youth, we will adopt a policy of zero tolerance and deal with those elements with the same strictness and harshest manner," he added.

The chief minister said the government has taken action in the past also against those who tried to play with the future of the youth and is going to take strict action once again.

"We all use technology, similarly such elements also use technology for wrong doing. Many times I think that if those people had also thought of making efforts and not doing wrong while having a positive thought process. If they had done good work using technology, they would have progressed and been happy," Adityanath said.

The government's action will be such that it will become an example for others," he added.

The state government has also announced a probe into the allegations of question paper leak by the Special Task Force (STF).

More than 48 lakh candidates appeared in the examination conducted on February 17 and 18 across the state.

Adityanath on this occasion congratulated the youth selected in different departments for joining the services of the state, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision is also the mission of the double engine government.

Adityanath said the government is working with full commitment to ensure that every youth can get his rights in a fair and transparent manner.

The result of this is that in the last seven years, more than six lakh youth have been provided jobs in the government departments of the state, he added.

The chief minister said the process of appointment continues through all the commissions and boards.

On one hand, the recruitment process is being carried out in government departments with complete accuracy and transparency, while on the other hand, we are seeing meaningful results of the efforts that have been started for new possibilities of jobs and employment, he added.

Adityanath also mentioned about the investment proposals worth Rs 40 lakh crore during the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 and the recent ground breaking ceremony in Lucknow for projects worth more than Rs 10 lakh crore.

He said that due to these investments, 34 lakh youth of the state will get direct jobs and employment opportunities.

The chief minister said that these 34 lakh youth earlier used to go to Maharashtra, Delhi, Bengaluru and Tamil Nadu in search of jobs and employment, but today they do not need to go anywhere as they are getting jobs in their own district and their own state.

Adityanath asked the newly-selected candidates to fulfill their responsibilities honestly and focus on the development of the state and the country.

Work towards realising the concept of developed India by working with accountability and responsibility along with sensitive behaviour towards the poor, he said.

The chief minister said, "You have received the appointment letter without any discrimination, so you should contribute to the development of the state with the same spirit. You reach your office on time, complete the tasks on time. Do not leave any file pending."



He told the newly-selected candidates that they have reached this milestone with the love and blessings of their parents, teachers, friends and well-wishers.

"You have just completed a milestone. This should not be considered a destination," he said.