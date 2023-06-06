close

Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath becomes youngest Indian to join 'The Giving Pledge'

The co-founder of Zerodha, Nikhil Kamath (35), is the fourth Indian to join the community after Azim Premji, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Rohini, and Nandan Nilekani

Nikhil Kamath, Co-founder & Chief Investment Officer, True Beacon and Zerodha

Nikhil Kamath, Co-founder & Chief Investment Officer, True Beacon and Zerodha

Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, became the youngest and fourth Indian to join 'The Giving Pledge,' in which the world's wealthiest families and individuals vow to donate the majority of their income to charity organisations.
The initiative was founded in 2010 by Warren Buffett, Melinda Gates, and Bill Gates.

According to a Business Today report, Kamath (35) is the fourth Indian to join the community after Azim Premji, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Rohini, and Nandan Nilekani.
"As a young philanthropist, I am writing to express my gratitude for joining the Giving Pledge. Despite my age, I am committed to positively impacting the world and believe that the foundation's mission of creating a more equitable society aligns with my values and aspirations," Kamath said.

Nikhil Kamath began working full-time at the age of 17 and has primarily worked in the stock market.
Spending over 18 to 19 years in the stock market, he stated that his experience is primarily in investment, and he spends the majority of his time looking at investing in both public and private markets.

Kamath founded Zerodha in 2010, as well as Gruhas for private investments, hedge fund True Beacon that manages wealth for ultra-HNIs in India, fintech incubator Rainmatter, and the Rainmatter Foundation, which supports climate-related non-profits.
What is The Giving Pledge

The Giving Pledge invites billionaires worldwide to contribute a majority of their wealth to social causes like poverty alleviation, refugee aid, disaster relief, global health, education, women's and girls’ empowerment, medical research, arts and culture, criminal justice reform, and environmental sustainability.
The Giving Pledge allows the world’s most influential people to connect, discuss issues of global importance, and strategise and implement.

Under the scheme of the initiative, the wealthy can contribute during their lifetime or after death.
The Pledge was created by Bill Gates, Melinda Gates, and Warren Buffet in 2010. By August 2010, they were able to recruit as many as 40 pledges to the tune of USD 125 billion. The numbers grew considerably in the coming years.

By 2017, 158 people had already been listed in the initiative. Not every listed individual was a billionaire. As of now, a whopping 241 individuals have made this commitment.
The pledgers also include Elon Musk, Warren Buffet, Mark Zuckerberg, Priscilla Chan, Sanford and Joan Weill, MacKenzie Scott, David Rockefeller, George Lucas, and David Green.
First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 3:21 PM IST

