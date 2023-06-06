close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Pro-Khalistan slogans raised on 39th anniversary of Operation Bluestar

Pro-Khalistan slogans were raised on the Golden Temple premises Tuesday by supporters and activists of radical Sikh outfits on the 39th anniversary of Operation Bluestar.

Press Trust of India Amritsar
Golden Temple

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 1:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pro-Khalistan slogans were raised on the Golden Temple premises Tuesday by supporters and activists of radical Sikh outfits on the 39th anniversary of Operation Bluestar.

The slogans of 'Khalistan Zindabad' were also raised by activists of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) led by MP Simranjit Singh Mann and his associate former MP Dhian Singh Mand at the Akal Takht. Mann was also present on the spot.

Radical Sikh outfit Dal Khalsa's activists were seen holding placards bearing portraits of slain militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhidnrawale and raising pro-Khalistan slogans.

Hundreds of Sikh youths, led by the Dal Khalsa, were carrying Khalistani flags and photographs of damaged Akal Takht.

The entire marbled periphery of Golden Temple near Akal Takht, the supreme temporal seat of Sikhs, echoed with pro-Khalistan slogans.

Elaborate security arrangements were in place in Amritsar to ensure that the event passed off peacefully.

Also Read

Khalistan a dangerous ideology, threat to national security: Report

Why was this woman with a face painting denied entry into Golden Temple?

Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh on run, will be arrested soon: Police

Crackdown on Amritpal: SMS, internet suspension extended till March 20

'Don't spread rumours': Punjab Police denies news of Amritpal's surrender

Bihar bridge collapse: Govt sends show cause notice to construction firm

REET paper leak: ED seizes incriminating documents during Rajasthan raids

Mizoram, Assam provide asylum to 10,700 people from violence-hit Manipur

Manipur govt extends ban on internet, including broadband till June 10

Punjab CM writes to Centre, seeks allocation of another 1K MW electricity

Jathedar of Akal Takht Giani Harpreet Singh, in his message to the Sikh community, said the need of the hour was Sikh preachers and scholars should visit villages to promote Sikhism to apprise the youth with rich Sikh tenets and Sikh history in order the unite them under the banner of Akal Takht.

He spoke about the issue of drug menace which has afflicted many youths.

He alleged that governments would never help the Sikh community to make them strong.

He said Sikhs were never scared and panicked even after the incidents that happened in 1984.

"Rather all such incidents had made the Sikh community stronger and Sikhs would continue their struggle to get justice and would never be scared to stand with the truth," he said.

The Jathedar alleged that conspiracies were being hatched to weaken the Sikh community socially, economically and politically.

Now the time has come for the community to get united, he said.

He said the Sikh community did not have any positive hope from successive governments as they were attempting to take over Sikh religious institutions and also playing a major role in dividing the community by using all unfair means.

On this occasion, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the apex Sikh religious body, displayed the bullet-ridden holy 'saroop' (volume) of the Guru Granth Sahib.

The saroop, which was installed in the sanctum sanctorum at that time, was hit by a bullet during the army action in 1984.

The Operation Bluestar was a military operation carried out in 1984 to flush out militants from the Golden Temple.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Khalistan movement Operation Bluestar Punjab

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 1:55 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon