AI, IoT can boost shrimp farm returns by over 80%, finds ICRIER study

A new paper has found that using cutting-edge technological interventions such as Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things (AIoT) in shrimp farms can lead to an almost 30 per cent drop in Feed Conversion Ratio (FCR), along with improvements in income, productivity, labour efficiency, and energy management.

The paper was based on a pilot conducted by the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER). The paper is written by eminent agriculture economist and icrier distinguished professor Ashok Gulati along with fellow Raya Das and research associate Tanay Suntwal.

Feed conversion ratio is how efficiently livestock converts animal feed into desired output such as milk, meat or eggs.

The estimated annual net returns increased from Rs 5.63 lakh per acre under conventional shrimp farming to Rs 10.40 lakh per acre in farms with AIoT integration (a rise of over 80 per cent), the study found. (see chart)

The pilot was conducted in a one-acre shrimp farm in Karamsena Village of Haryana’s Sirsa district from March 2026 to October 2026 (the shrimps were harvested this month).

The three AIoT instruments used in the pilot farm comprised a PowerMon, an automatic feeder and an aerator starter.

All three were provided by Aqua Exchange, A Vijayawada- founded manufacture OF IoT devices.

“The PowerMon, fitted to the farm’s power control board, corrects power factor to cut electricity use, can manage aeration for a whole farm from one unit, and alerts the farmer to power fluctuations; it rents for Rs 5,085 per cycle. The Automatic Feeder serves one pond, spreading feed evenly and logging daily reports through a mobile app. The use of AIoT devices reduces labour cost by up to 25 percent and improves FCR by a similar margin. It costs around Rs 12,712 per cycle, while an Aerator Starter runs aerators automatically or remotely, protects motors from power fluctuations, and sends phone alerts, with one unit managing four to six operators; unlike the other two, it costs around Rs 16,949,” the study said.

The pilots point towards one thing: that AIoT works on an Indian pond.

“The Karamsana pond used nearly half the feed an average pond would need for the same shrimp, and in the Aqua Exchange sample about 83 percent of crops succeeded against roughly 67 percent without the technology. What a single farm cannot do is fix the things around it,” the report said.

A first-generation farmer in Sirsa still faces a basic IoT set-up costing around Rs 1 lakh per pond, a lease no bank accepts as collateral, and buyers who want traceability records a logbook cannot supply.

“These are problems of price, trust and paperwork, and public policy is well placed to solve them,” the report said. However, translating these gains into cluster-wide adoption requires institutional and financial innovations beyond technology deployment.

The paper proposes a time-bound National AIoT Mission, positioning Sirsa as a demonstration cluster for scaling AIoT adoption through a competitive, platform neutral framework.

“Such an approach can improve farmer incomes, strengthen supply-chain reliability and facilitate India's integration into high-value global seafood markets by leveraging opportunities under the India–UK and India–EU free trade agreements (FTAs), alongside evolving international traceability and sustainability standards,” the paper said.

Around 90 percent of India’s aquaculture farmers work three-to-five-acre holdings, yet most IoT packages were priced and designed for a very different scale.

One industry estimate puts a basic deployment at roughly Rs 1,00,000 per pond, beyond what a smallholder converting from wheat or cotton can spend in year one.

“Many vendors also sell the device and stop there, without teaching farmers what to do with the readings, a gap that shows up later as low renewal rates rather than outright refusal,” the paper said.

As the world's second-largest shrimp exporter after Ecuador, India recorded seafood exports of $8.46 billion in 2025–26, of which frozen shrimp contributed $5.6 billion (66.2 per cent). But, to sustain this export competitiveness India requires to transition its shrimp farming from a production-led expansion towards efficiency-driven, sustainable and traceable aquaculture value chains, the paper advocated.