Govt achieves 110 mn farmer ID target 5 months ahead of deadline: Chouhan

The government has achieved its target of creating 110 million Farmer IDs across the country five months ahead of the March 2027 deadline set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in a statement on Saturday.

The milestone was reached on October 23, 2026.

The Farmer ID initiative is aimed at simplifying farmer identification and improving the delivery of government schemes and agricultural services.

It is expected to help authorities identify eligible beneficiaries, verify their credentials and ensure that benefits reach the intended recipients.

According to the statement, the initiative will strengthen farmers’ digital records and bring greater transparency to the implementation of government programmes.

The creation of a comprehensive digital database is also expected to streamline administrative processes related to farmer identification and access to agricultural services.

By facilitating the identification of eligible beneficiaries, the system could make the implementation of welfare and support schemes more efficient.

The achievement is part of the government’s broader push towards digital agriculture, with an emphasis on using technology to improve the accessibility and delivery of public services to farmers.

A digital identity for farmers is intended to help establish their details and eligibility for relevant government schemes, reducing difficulties in beneficiary identification and verification.

The system is also expected to support better coordination in the delivery of agricultural services.

The ministry has highlighted the role of Farmer IDs in building a stronger digital foundation for agriculture and facilitating more transparent implementation of government programmes.

With the 110-million target achieved ahead of schedule, the focus will be on ensuring that the digital identification system translates into tangible benefits for farmers, including easier access to eligible schemes and agricultural services.

The initiative is also expected to play a role in the government’s efforts to modernise agricultural administration and make the delivery of public services more targeted and efficient.

The IDs are being extensively integrated with the Integrated Fertiliser Management System (iFMS) of the Department of Fertilisers through an integrated information technology platform accessible through mobile and web interfaces.

The Framework for Fertiliser Sales (FFS), according to official records, has led to a 37.56 per cent reduction in fertiliser sales in select border districts between the kharif seasons of 2025 and 2026.

This followed the linking of fertiliser sales with Farmer IDs, crop requirements and land records through AgriStack or other state-level platforms, helping reduce diversion for cross-border smuggling.

Across India, there was around 25 per cent rationalisation in fertiliser sales in districts where the framework was implemented on a pilot basis.