Home / Industry / Agriculture / Centre extends soybean procurement deadline in Maharashtra, Raj to Jan 31

Centre extends soybean procurement deadline in Maharashtra, Raj to Jan 31

The government has also permitted additional procurement of 25,000 tonnes from Telangana, which has already reached its initial target of 59,508 tonnes

Soyabean oil

The previous deadlines were January 12 for Maharashtra and January 15 for Rajasthan. | Photo: IndiaMART

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre has extended the soybean procurement deadline in Maharashtra to January 31, and in Rajasthan to February 4, following requests from state governments, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday.

The previous deadlines were January 12 for Maharashtra and January 15 for Rajasthan.

"Procurement is underway. We have extended the deadline for procurement in both Maharashtra and Rajasthan on state governments' requests," Chouhan told reporters.

The government has also permitted additional procurement of 25,000 tonnes from Telangana, which has already reached its initial target of 59,508 tonnes.

Total soyabean procurement across the country has reached 13.68 lakh tonnes so far, Chouhan said.

 

The procurement in Maharashtra and Rajasthan is being conducted under the Price Support Scheme (PSS), with the government purchasing soybean at a Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 4,892 per quintal.

Chouhan said he would hold weekly Monday meetings at Krishi Bhavan to review crop conditions, procurement progress, price trends and weather conditions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

soyabean grain procurement rajasthan Maharashtra

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

