Paddy politics heats up in Chhattisgarh ahead of Assembly elections

With paddy emerging as one of the key poll planks in Chhattisgarh, procurement at minimum support price (MSP) has started across the state from November 1.

The ruling Congress and the Opposition BJP are trying to reap political benefits as the state targets to procure 12.5 million tonnes (MT) of paddy during the current kharif marketing season.

The estimate set is about 17 per cent higher than last year as the state government has procured 10.7 MT of paddy in the last kharif marketing season. The purchase will continue till January 31, 2024.

Paddy procurement during the current season is a key issue as Chhattisgarh goes to polls in two phases on November 7 and 17.

The Congress government in Chhattisgarh is paying farmers Rs 2,500 for a quintal of paddy. The amount includes the MSP announced by the Centre. The difference is paid by the state government under the ambitious Rajiv Nyay Yojana.

Besides, the procurement cap of 15 quintals per acre has also been removed for the current season as Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has announced purchase of 20 quintals this year.

“The state government, without any support of the Centre, has been procuring paddy from its resources,” Baghel has been claiming in his election rallies. The BJP has been contesting this claim.

Former chief minister Raman Singh (BJP) said, “In fact, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh talked about MSP in which he admitted that more than 80 per cent of the money was given to the farmers by the Centre,” Singh said.

He added that if the MSP of the Centre is Rs 2,200, then the Congress state government is giving only Rs 300.

The BJP, meanwhile, is keeping a close eye on the procurement process and trying to expose possible 'irregularities' in the system.