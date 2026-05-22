Chouhan asks ministries to adopt result-oriented governance model

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting of his Council of Ministers on Thursday, wherein he, as per reports, stressed the reform agenda of his government despite the West Asia crisis. According to an official statement, the Prime Minister stated that the Council deliberated on valuable perspectives and best practices relating to boosting ‘Ease of Living’ and ‘Ease of Doing Business’. The Prime Minister further highlighted that the discussions focused on how to effectively advance reforms in order to successfully realise the shared dream of a Viksit Bharat. Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday directed officials across his ministries to adopt a “result-oriented” governance model focused on grievance redressal, procedural reforms and technology-led administration, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined governance priorities at the Union Council of Ministers meeting.

Chairing a high-level review meeting with senior officials from the Agriculture, Rural Development, Land Resources and ICAR departments, Chouhan instructed the departments to establish time-bound mechanisms to ensure that scheme benefits reach beneficiaries efficiently and that complaints are resolved on the ground rather than merely being “disposed of” on paper. Dedicated teams of at least 10 officers each will now review grievances, representations and citizen complaints daily across ministries.

Chouhan said monthly reviews would be conducted to monitor outcomes, with the first comprehensive review scheduled for June after the ongoing kharif season. He also called for the integration of multiple grievance portals into a unified monitoring mechanism.

Emphasising reforms in administrative systems, the minister directed officials to identify within a week outdated regulations, licensing requirements and procedural bottlenecks that hinder implementation. He suggested that several processes could shift from licensing-based frameworks to simpler registration systems.