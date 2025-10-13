Monday, October 13, 2025 | 08:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Chouhan asks officials to ensure timely fertiliser supply for rabi season

Chouhan asks officials to ensure timely fertiliser supply for rabi season

In a review meeting, Chouhan also told officials to closely coordinate with the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers to prevent any disruptions

The Agriculture Minister reviewed preparedness for rabi sowing, while taking stock of the condition of the kharif crops and flood-affected regions.

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday directed his ministry officials to ensure "smooth and timely" supply of fertilisers in the coming months as sowing of rabi (winter) crops begins.

In a review meeting, Chouhan also told officials to closely coordinate with the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers to prevent any disruptions.

Sowing of wheat, the main rabi crop, has started in parts of the country. The Agriculture Minister reviewed preparedness for rabi sowing, while taking stock of the condition of the kharif crops and flood-affected regions.

The ministry officials informed that while excessive rainfall has affected crops in certain areas, other regions have benefited from a good monsoon, resulting in healthy crop growth.

 

It is also "expected to boost rabi sowing and overall production," an official statement said.

The reservoir storage levels across the country are better than the previous year. As of now, 161 major reservoirs hold 103.51 per cent of last year's storage and 115 per cent of the ten-year average storage, reflecting a "positive outlook for agricultural productivity," the minister said.

Area sown to kharif crops has increased by 6.51 lakh hectare to 1121.46 lakh hectare in the 2025-26 crop year (July-June).

Officials said that sowing of tomato and onion is progressing smoothly. The area under onion cultivation has increased 3.91 lakh hectares now, from 3.62 lakh hectares in 202425, while potato acreage has increased to 0.43 lakh hectare from 0.35 lakh hectare in the said period.

Tomato acreage has increased to 2.37 lakh hectare this year as against 1.86 lakh hectares in the year-ago. The officials also said that the government godowns have rice and wheat stock levels higher than the prescribed buffer norms, indicating a stable supply position.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Agriculture Rabi crop

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 8:05 PM IST

