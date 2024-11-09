Business Standard
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Govt procures 12.1 mn tonnes paddy from Punjab so far, 65% of target

Govt procures 12.1 mn tonnes paddy from Punjab so far, 65% of target

The central government has fixed an estimated target of 185 lakh tonnes for paddy procurement for the ongoing KMS (kharif marketing season) 2024-25 which will continue till November 30

A paddy field in Punjab’s Attari. To clear their fields swiftly, many farmers burn the leftover paddy stubble (Photo: Sarthak Choudhury)

The paddy lifting from the mandis is in full swing and the paddy lifted is more than the daily arrival quantity. | Photo: Sarthak Choudhury

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 9:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre has procured 120.67 lakh tonnes of paddy so far from Punjab, or 65 per cent of the estimated target, according to an official statement issued on Saturday.

The central government has fixed an estimated target of 185 lakh tonnes for paddy procurement for the ongoing KMS (kharif marketing season) 2024-25 which will continue till November 30.

"A total quantity of 126.67 lakh tonnes of paddy has arrived in the Punjab mandis as of 8th November 2024, out of which 120.67 lakh tonnes has been procured by state agencies and Food Corporation of India (FCI)," the statement said.

The paddy is being purchased at MSP (minimum support price) of Rs 2,320 per quintal as decided by the Government of India for Grade 'A' paddy.

 

"The total paddy purchased by the government till date in the ongoing KMS (kharif marketing season) 2024-25, amounts to Rs 27,995 crore benefitting around 6.58 lakh farmers, in Punjab," the statement said.

Further, 4,839 millers have applied for shelling of paddy and 4,743 millers have already been allotted work by the Punjab government.

More From This Section

Raw sugar

NFCSF seeks govt intervention to protect sugar industry from 'collapse'

rice

India's rice inventories hit record high at 29.7 MMT, triples govt target

One of the most important factors that would determine how the rural economy performs in the remaining two quarters of financial year 2025 (FY25) is how prices of major agriculture commodities fare.

Brazil has potential to be major source for India's urad, tur imports: Govt

food grains crop agriculture

CCEA approves infusion of Rs 10,700 cr equity in FCI for working capital

Cow, livestock

Govt urges banks to boost credit flow for allied agri sectors; here's why

The procurement of paddy for KMS 2024-25 has commenced in Punjab from October 1, 2024 and 2,927 designated mandis and temporary yards are operational throughout the State for smooth procurement from the farmers of Punjab.

The paddy lifting from the mandis is in full swing and the paddy lifted is more than the daily arrival quantity.

"As such paddy procurement is going on smoothly," the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

paddy, framer, crop

Paddy procurement for kharif season in Odisha to start from Nov third week

Paddy, Agriculture

Centre procures 6.06 mn tonne paddy in Punjab, Rs 12,200 cr paid to farmers

paddy agriculture farmer farming msp

Centre rules out state-specific relaxation in paddy procurement norms

Farmers Protest, Protest, Farmer Protest

Punjab farmers continue protest for second day, demand paddy procurement

Paddy, Agriculture

Chhattisgarh govt to start paddy procurement at MSP from November 14

Topics : Paddy procurement paddy MSP Punjab

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 9:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySagility India IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon