Business Standard

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 | 06:32 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Govt raises procurement price of C-heavy molasses ethanol by Rs 1.69/litre

Govt raises procurement price of C-heavy molasses ethanol by Rs 1.69/litre

Prices for ethanol produced from B-heavy molasses and sugarcane juice/sugar/sugar syrup remain unchanged at Rs 60.73 and Rs 65.61 per litre, respectively

As ethanol emerges as a source of alternative revenue for sugar companies due to differential pricing formulas and fixed buying by oil marketing companies, bio-plastics or Polylactic Acid (PLA)-based plastics are also gradually becoming a new avenue

Sanjeeb MukherjeeAgencies New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a three per cent increase in the procurement price for ethanol made from C-heavy molasses to Rs 57.97 per litre for the 2024-25 supply year, while keeping rates unchanged for other feedstock.
 
The ethanol supply year runs from November to October.
 
Last year, the Centre had suspended production of ethanol from B-heavy molasses and sugarcane juice to conserve sugar for domestic consumption. However, a few months ago, the suspension was lifted.
 
Until a few years ago, C-heavy molasses was the preferred route for making ethanol by sugar companies, but of late, the bulk of ethanol from sugarcane is being produced from B-heavy molasses and directly from sugarcane juice. C-heavy molasses contains very little sugar content compared to other sugarcane feedstock.
   
Prices for ethanol produced from B-heavy molasses and sugarcane juice/sugar/sugar syrup remain unchanged at Rs 60.73 and Rs 65.61 per litre, respectively.

Also Read

ISRO

Big boost for Isro as Cabinet approves third launch pad in Sriharikota

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance

ITI upgradation scheme to be launched in January, says skill ministry

Sarbananda Sonowal, Sarbananda, Sonowal

India aims to be a maritime power by 2030, says Sarbananda Sonowal

Delhi metro

Cabinet approves Rithala-Kundli corridor of Delhi Metro, opening of new KVs

spectrum

Cabinet waives bank guarantee for spectrum purchased in past auctions

 
As in previous years, goods and services tax (GST) and transportation charges will be paid separately to support sugarcane farmers.
 
All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA) chairman Praful Vithalani described the selective price hike as a "precautionary step," suggesting the government may want to boost sugar production by not increasing prices for syrup- and B-molasses-derived ethanol.
 
Ethanol blending by public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) has risen from 38 crore litres in 2013-14 to 707 crore litres in 2023-24, achieving an average blending of 14.60 per cent.
 
The ethanol blending programme (EBP) has generated foreign exchange savings of over Rs 1,13,007 crore and substituted about 193 lakh tonnes of crude oil in the decade until December 1, 2024, the statement added.

More From This Section

Coffee, coffee beans

India's coffee exports likely to decline over 10% on lower production

PremiumSugarcane

Bagasse-generated power from UP sugar mills dropped to six-year low in FY24

Premiumwheat,agriculture

Rising wheat prices also have a subsidy aspect, thanks to open market sales

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Govt may consider agri subsidies via direct benefit transfer: Shivraj Singh

wheat,agriculture

Wheat sowing increases 2.8%, oilseeds acreage remains lower: Govt

Topics : Union Cabinet Ethanol price Sugarcane sugar mills

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayRailway Budget Expected 2025Latest News LIVEDeepSeek R1Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon