Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 08:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Govt revises Per Drop More Crop scheme guidelines to boost micro-irrigation

Govt revises Per Drop More Crop scheme guidelines to boost micro-irrigation

The Union Agriculture Ministry has revised the guidelines for the scheme, expanding the 'other inventions' section

Irrigation

The 'Per Drop More Crop' scheme, as a key component of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY), was launched in 2015.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 8:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre has introduced new flexibility under the Per Drop More Crop (PDMC) scheme to encourage micro-level water storage and conservation projects.

The Union Agriculture Ministry has revised the guidelines for the scheme, expanding the "other inventions" section.

Now, states and Union territories can plan micro-level water management activities, such as diggi construction and water harvesting systems-based on local needs, the ministry said in a statement.

These systems can be developed for individual farmers as well as community use, ensuring sustainable water availability for micro-irrigation.

Earlier, funds for such activities were limited to 20 per cent of the total allocation for each state/UT and 40 per cent for northeastern states, Himalayan states, and UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

 

Also Read

forest cover, forest, India's green cover

Centre defers forest diversion for irrigation project in MP's Sheopur

ujani dam maharashtra

Water released from Maharashtra's Ujani dam after storage rises to 97%

iit bombay

Smart irrigation model may help farmers cut water use by 30%: IIT Bombay

Air India crashed plane

Air India crash: Pilot's father moves SC seeking court-monitored probe

Tejas Mark-1A, Hindustan Aeronautics

Rajnath to inaugurate HAL's third Tejas line; annual output to rise to 24

"Now, states/UTs have been given greater flexibility to exceed these limits as per their specific requirements," the ministry said.

These initiatives aim to help farmers adopt micro-irrigation, improve water-use efficiency, and ultimately increase productivity and income, it added.

The 'Per Drop More Crop' scheme, as a key component of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY), was launched in 2015.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mustard

Rabi season: Farmers keen on gram, mustard sowing as wheat estimates fallpremium

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

FM Sitharaman urges farmers to utilise govt schemes for higher profits

MSP

Fixing oilseeds MSP with oil content could trim India's bulging import billpremium

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Sitharaman launches farmers' training, agro-processing centres in Karnataka

This has led to incidents of stubble burning, as the farmers burn the paddy residue to sow wheat. Unlike previous years, the number of stubble burning incidents has reduced considerably this year. From the onset of the stubble burning season (widely

Stubble burning: Will extended rains this year cut pollution or worsen it?premium

Topics : Irrigation scheme central government Agriculture

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 8:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayPF Withdrawal RulesKEI Industries Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsDelhi Weather UpdatesUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon