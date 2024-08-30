Business Standard
Govt's kharif rice procurement target 5% higher at 48.5 mn tonnes in FY25

Govt's kharif rice procurement target 5% higher at 48.5 mn tonnes in FY25

Centre has also set a target to procure 1.9 mn tonnes of kharif coarse grains/ millets (Shree Anna) during KMS 2024-25, much higher target compared to 660,000 tonnes during KMS 2022-23 (Kharif crop)

Kharif crops, such as paddy and maize, were sown in a larger area till the week ended August 9, 2024, compared to the same period last year in a positive sign for policymakers and central bankers looking to tame food inflation.

Paddy is grown in both kharif and rabi seasons | Representative picture

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 6:54 PM IST

The Centre has fixed kharif rice procurement target at 48.5 mn tonnes for the 2024-25 marketing year starting October and asked states to focus on increasing purchases of coarse cereals.
In the current 2023-24 marketing year (October-September), the government procured 46.3 mn tonnes of kharif rice.
Paddy is grown in both kharif and rabi seasons. State-owned Food Corporation of India (FCI) is the government's nodal agency for procurement and distribution of foodgrains.
Union Food Secretary on Friday chaired a meeting with State Food Secretaries and FCI to "discuss arrangements for procurement of crops in ensuing Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2024-25", an official statement said.
Various factors impacting procurement such as weather forecast, production estimates, and readiness of states for procurement operations were reviewed during the meeting.
"After deliberations, the estimates for paddy procurement (Kharif crop) during ensuing KMS 2024-25 have been fixed at 485 lakh tonnes in terms of rice compared to procurement of 46.3 mn tonnes (Kharif crop) during KMS 2023-24," the statement said.

The Centre has also set a target to procure 1.9 mn tonnes of kharif coarse grains/ millets (Shree Anna) during the KMS 2024-25. The target is much higher compared to procurement of 660,000 tonnes during KMS 2022-23 (Kharif crop).
"States/UTs were advised to focus on procurement of millets for diversification of crops and enhanced nutrition in dietary patterns," the food ministry said.
The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary/Secretary (Food) of states/Union Territories as well as officers from FCI, India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Department of Agriculture.
Several ongoing initiatives of Department of Food and Public Distribution which inter-alia included Supply Chain Optimization of Public Distribution System, infrastructure improvement in procurement centres, Jan Poshan Kendras and workflow automation for release of food subsidy to the states etc were also discussed in the meeting, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kharif crops Kharif output Paddy procurement Paddy

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 6:54 PM IST

