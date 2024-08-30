Odisha to establish breastfeeding cabins in offices, public spaces

The Odisha government has directed senior officials to establish breastfeeding cabins in offices and public spaces, a move aimed at promoting maternal health and improving governance, reported news agency PTI.

Reena Mohapatra, additional secretary of the Women and Child Development Department, issued a letter to all department secretaries, directors, and district collectors, urging them to prioritise the creation of these facilities. The initiative is part of a broader strategy by the state's new Bharatiya Janata Party government to enhance support for women in the workplace and beyond.

New workplace facilities mandate

The secretaries and directors are tasked with ensuring that breastfeeding cabins are set up in all government offices, while district collectors will oversee the establishment of such facilities in public areas and private institutions. This directive follows the government’s recent introduction of one day's paid menstrual leave for female employees on August 16.

Further bolstering its commitment to women’s welfare, the state has announced the launch of the ‘Subhadra Yojana’, which will provide Rs 50,000 in financial assistance to women. This scheme is set to be inaugurated on September 17.

Maternal health success in Odisha

Data from the National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5) highlights Odisha’s strong performance in maternal and child health, with 68.5 per cent of infants being breastfed within the first hour of birth, significantly higher than the national average of 41.8 per cent. The state also surpasses the national average in exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months, with a rate of 72.9 per cent compared to 63.7 per cent across India.

Health benefits of breastfeeding

The recent directive was issued in the wake of World Breastfeeding Week (WBW), observed from August 1 to August 7. “Breast milk provides essential antibodies that protect infants from diseases and serves as their first source of nutrition,” said Sanjukta Sahoo, director of Family Welfare.

“Breastfeeding offers long-term health benefits for both mothers and babies, supporting their overall development and well-being,” she said.