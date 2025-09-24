Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 07:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt will 'positively' consider wheat product export demands: Pralhad Joshi

The minister's comments came as the country achieved record wheat production of 117.5 million tonnes in the 2024-25 rabi season.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

Food Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said the government will "positively" consider industry demands to allow exports of wheat products such as flour and semolina, while maintaining that food security remains the top priority.

Speaking at the 85th annual general meeting of the Roller Flour Millers' Federation of India (RFMF), Joshi said multiple ministries are involved in export decisions and emphasised the need to consider next year's wheat production.

"Keeping consumer interest and food security in mind, we will positively look into it," Joshi said.

"The government's top priority is ensuring the country's food security."  India, the world's second-largest wheat producer after China, banned exports of wheat grain and subsequently wheat products in 2022 due to concerns over domestic food security, a smaller harvest, and rising inflation.

 

The minister's comments came as the country achieved record wheat production of 117.5 million tonnes in the 2024-25 rabi season.

"You are asking for export (of wheat products). We will see. We cannot assure as our top priority is food security," Joshi said.

He also noted higher wheat demand in southern states compared to rice, citing a recent request from a Tamil Nadu minister.

RFMF President Navneet Chitlangia demanded phased liberalisation of wheat product exports including atta (wheat flour), maida (refined flour), and suji (semolina).

Currently, wheat flour exports are permitted only under advance import authorisation.

"We suggest allowing a minimum quantity of 1 million tonnes of wheat products to leverage global markets," Chitlangia said.

The federation also called for a comprehensive study on the impact of Dried Distillers Grains with Solubles (DDGS) on cattle health, saying surplus DDGS has disrupted traditional cattle feed markets and caused wheat bran prices to fall.

On taxation, the industry body demanded the government reduce goods and services tax to zero from 5 per cent on consumer packs of wheat products up to 25 kg, and shift flour milling machinery to a 5 per cent GST rate from the current 18 per cent.

Joshi welcomed the government's recent GST rate reductions on several products and urged industry players to create consumer awareness about the new rates.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

