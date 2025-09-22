Monday, September 22, 2025 | 05:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kharif foodgrain 2025-26 output likely to cross 171.39 MT target: Govt

Kharif foodgrain 2025-26 output likely to cross 171.39 MT target: Govt

Despite lower coverage, the prospects for oilseeds and pulses crops remain positive as productivity is expected to be higher due to good crop conditions, he said

Speaking to PTI, Singh said damage to crops due to flood and heavy rainfall was minimal compared to the overall sown area in the kharif season.

Press Trust of India New Dehi
Sep 22 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

The county's kharif foodgrain production is likely to surpass the government's target of 171.39 million tonne set for the 2025-26 crop year (July-June) buoyed by higher coverage and favourable monsoon rains, Agriculture Commissioner P K Singh said on Monday.

Despite lower coverage, the prospects for oilseeds and pulses crops remain positive as productivity is expected to be higher due to good crop conditions, he said.

Speaking to PTI, Singh said damage to crops due to flood and heavy rainfall was minimal compared to the overall sown area in the kharif season.

"The crop condition is good and the overall (kharif foodgrain) production will be more than the targets that we have kept for this year," Singh said on the sidelines of a conference organised by the Biological Agri Solutions Association of India (BSAI).

 

Kharif crops coverage has exceeded that of previous years, rising to more than 110 million hectares from the usual 109.5 million hectares in recent years, driven by increased acreage of paddy and maize, he said.

While some areas reported damage from floods and heavy rains, the affected area was small relative to total sown area, Singh said, adding that the actual damage assessment would be known after floodwaters recede.

For oilseeds, particularly soybean, cultivated area was lower but crop conditions remained very good, with the possibility of higher productivity. The same applied to pulses, he said.

On rabi (winter) sowing, the agriculture commissioner said it had begun in Rajasthan following early harvesting, with preparations underway elsewhere.

The government will launch a campaign called "Vikhist Krishi Abhiyan" from October 3-18, deploying 2,100 teams to villages to support farmers, Singh said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

agriculture economy Kharif

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

