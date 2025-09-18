Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GST rate cut: Agri minister to meet farm equipment industry on Sep 19

GST rate cut: Agri minister to meet farm equipment industry on Sep 19

The government has reduced GST from 12-18 per cent to 5 per cent on various agricultural machinery and equipment effective September 22

The meeting will focus on ensuring the benefits of GST rate cuts are widely passed on to farmers. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will hold discussions with industry players on Friday to ensure the smooth implementation of the recent cut in Goods and Services Tax (GST) on tractors and other farm equipment.

The government has reduced GST from 12-18 per cent to 5 per cent on various agricultural machinery and equipment effective September 22. This will reduce the retail prices by 7-13 per cent.

"Farmers will also gain the dual benefit of subsidy schemes combined with lower taxation, while indigenous agricultural machinery manufacturers will receive a competitive edge under the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat," an official statement said.

 

The meeting will focus on ensuring the benefits of GST rate cuts are widely passed on to farmers.

Representatives of the Tractor and Mechanisation Association (TMA), Agricultural Machinery Manufacturers Association (AMMA), All India Combine Harvester Manufacturers Association (AICMA), Power Tiller Association of India (PTAI), and organisations will be present in the meeting.

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

