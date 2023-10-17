close
Sensex (0.39%)
66428.09 + 261.16
Nifty (0.40%)
19811.50 + 79.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.06%)
6036.65 + 63.40
Nifty Midcap (0.35%)
40733.35 + 142.70
Nifty Bank (0.42%)
44409.50 + 183.60
Heatmap

HPMC procures 32454 MT apples under MIS: State horticulture minister

Despite the catastrophic rains in the state, HPMC has managed to lift the entire quantity of apples procured under the Scheme, he said

apples

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 9:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Himachal Pradesh Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) has procured 32,454 metric tonnes (MT) of apples so far under the Market Intervention Scheme 2023, state horticulture minister Jagat Singh Negi said on Tuesday.
Despite the catastrophic rains in the state, HPMC has managed to lift the entire quantity of apples procured under the Scheme, he said.
The HPMC has produced a record 1,288 MT Apple Juice Concentrate at its three fruit processing plants at Parala, Parwanoo and Jarol (Mandi) during the current apple season, he said in a statement issued here.
Presiding over a meeting of the HPMC board of directors here, the minister formally launched the new web portal of HPMC Ltd.
All services of HPMC, such as booking of controlled atmosphere/cold stores, Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) and the sale of horticulture inputs have been made online through the web portal.
He said the trial and commissioning of the newly established HPMC fruit processing plant at Parala was successfully conducted during the current apple season.
The HPMC will be producing apple juice concentrate, pectin, ready-to-serve juices and drinks, fruit wines and apple cider vinegar at the facility.
He said the HPMC has recorded the highest turnover of Rs 120 crore in 2022-23.
The rates of apple juice concentrate produced during the current apple season were also decided during the meeting.
The HPMC has decided to change the packaging designs of all HPMC products in a phased manner.
The BoD decided to provide a wide range of best quality horticulture inputs to apple growers at reasonable prices. The HPMC also decided to provide only universal cartons to apple growers in the next apple season and discontinue the sales of telescopic cartons, the statement said.
It was decided to sell its products through online platforms and a policy in this regard was approved during the meeting.
HPMC has rolled out its distribution policy to provide impetus to the sales of its products through multiple channels.

Also Read

Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far

Hydropower in Himalayan states restart as floods recede but more rain looms

WWDC 2023: MacBook Air 15 to MR headset, what to expect from Apple event

Red alert sounded, major rivers in spate as Himachal braces for more rain

Massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh, buildings collapse in Kullu

Sugarcane farm payouts to top Rs 36,000 cr in 2023-24 crushing season

Basmati rice minimum export price review still under consideration: Centre

Bumper paddy crop in Kashmir even as land under paddy cultivation falls

Govt maintains basmati rice floor price as grain export curbs continue

Foodgrain, oilseed output pegged at 45 million tonnes in Uttar Pradesh

The minister asked the HPMC officials to strengthen the corporation by ensuring optimum utilisation of resources such as the properties outside the state and by streamlining the functioning and increasing efficiency of all the business activities in the best interest of farmers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Apple Himachal Pradesh agriculture economy

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 9:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesSA vs NED LIVE SCORESame-Sex Marriage VerdictWhatsAppMumbai AirportCongress Manifesto for PollsVivo V29 Pro ReviewNarendra Modi

Elections 2023

After Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, AAP enters poll fight in MizoramCongress to release manifesto for MP polls, focus on youth and farmers

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: Afghan opener Gurbaz reprimanded for breach of ICC CodeWorld Cup 2023: Regret squandering promising start vs Australia - Nissanka

India News

Indian Space Station by 2035, astronauts on moon by 2040: PM to IsroUjjwala scheme beneficiaries will be given 1 gas cylinder for free: UP CM

Economy News

India to spend nearly Rs 143 trn on infra between FY24 and FY30: CRISILState borrowing costs to rise in H2 FY24 on hardening of yields: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon