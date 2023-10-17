HPMC procures 32454 MT apples under MIS: State horticulture minister

The Himachal Pradesh Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) has procured 32,454 metric tonnes (MT) of apples so far under the Market Intervention Scheme 2023, state horticulture minister Jagat Singh Negi said on Tuesday.

Despite the catastrophic rains in the state, HPMC has managed to lift the entire quantity of apples procured under the Scheme, he said.

The HPMC has produced a record 1,288 MT Apple Juice Concentrate at its three fruit processing plants at Parala, Parwanoo and Jarol (Mandi) during the current apple season, he said in a statement issued here.

Presiding over a meeting of the HPMC board of directors here, the minister formally launched the new web portal of HPMC Ltd.

All services of HPMC, such as booking of controlled atmosphere/cold stores, Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) and the sale of horticulture inputs have been made online through the web portal.

He said the trial and commissioning of the newly established HPMC fruit processing plant at Parala was successfully conducted during the current apple season.

The HPMC will be producing apple juice concentrate, pectin, ready-to-serve juices and drinks, fruit wines and apple cider vinegar at the facility.

He said the HPMC has recorded the highest turnover of Rs 120 crore in 2022-23.

The rates of apple juice concentrate produced during the current apple season were also decided during the meeting.

The HPMC has decided to change the packaging designs of all HPMC products in a phased manner.

The BoD decided to provide a wide range of best quality horticulture inputs to apple growers at reasonable prices. The HPMC also decided to provide only universal cartons to apple growers in the next apple season and discontinue the sales of telescopic cartons, the statement said.

It was decided to sell its products through online platforms and a policy in this regard was approved during the meeting.

HPMC has rolled out its distribution policy to provide impetus to the sales of its products through multiple channels.

The minister asked the HPMC officials to strengthen the corporation by ensuring optimum utilisation of resources such as the properties outside the state and by streamlining the functioning and increasing efficiency of all the business activities in the best interest of farmers.