I-Day: Govt invites over 1,000 farmers, their spouses for special prog

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare has invited more than 1,000 farmers and their spouses to the National Capital for a special two-day programme coinciding with the 78th Independence Day celebrations.

The invitees, beneficiaries of central schemes like PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana and PM Fasal Bima Yojana, will interact with Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at PUSA's Subramaniam Hall on August 15.

Ministers of State Ramnath Thakur and Bhagirath Choudhary will also be present.

On the occasion, Chouhan is set to launch the National Pest Surveillance System (NPSS), a digital initiative leveraging AI and machine learning to provide timely pest management advisories.