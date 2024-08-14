I-Day: Govt invites over 1,000 farmers, their spouses for special prog

Business Standard
On the occasion, Chouhan is set to launch the National Pest Surveillance System. | Representational Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:13 PM IST

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare has invited more than 1,000 farmers and their spouses to the National Capital for a special two-day programme coinciding with the 78th Independence Day celebrations.
The invitees, beneficiaries of central schemes like PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana and PM Fasal Bima Yojana, will interact with Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at PUSA's Subramaniam Hall on August 15.
Ministers of State Ramnath Thakur and Bhagirath Choudhary will also be present.
On the occasion, Chouhan is set to launch the National Pest Surveillance System (NPSS), a digital initiative leveraging AI and machine learning to provide timely pest management advisories.
The system, comprising a mobile app and web portal, aims to reduce crop losses and boost productivity through real-time data and advanced analytics.
"NPSS will empower farmers with actionable insights, helping them make informed decisions to protect their crops," the ministry said in a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Independence Day farmers Pest control Shivraj Singh Chouhan

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 9:13 PM IST

Har Ghar Tiranga 2024 Olympics 2024 Budget 2024
