Friday, February 27, 2026 | 12:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / India braces for unusually hot March this year, risking crop yields

India braces for unusually hot March this year, risking crop yields

The IMD is expected to release its forecast for March temperatures later this week. It did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the March temperature outlook

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture, wheat crop, crop

Representative image from file.

Reuters MUMBAI, Feb 26
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 11:59 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

India is likely to record one of its warmest Marches on record, with above-average temperatures forecast in key wheat ​and rapeseed-growing states, potentially cutting yields, two weather bureau ​sources said on Thursday.

India, the world's second-largest wheat producer and biggest importer of ‌edible oils, is counting on bumper 2026 crops to export surplus wheat and cut costly imports of palm, soy, and sunflower oils.

However, higher temperatures during the crucial grain-filling and maturity stages could cut yields, trimming overall production that was expected to reach a record high.

Higher temperatures in March are expected to boost electricity demand.

"Maximum and minimum temperatures in northern and north-western states are likely to be significantly above average in March," said a senior official at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), who did not wish to be identified ahead of ‌the official announcement from the weather office.

 

Also Read

wheat msp agriculture

Traders fear wheat prices may fall below MSP in 2026-27 on surplus stockspremium

(From left) Anand Chandra, Co-founder and executive director, Arya.ag; Amith Agarwal, CEO, AgriBazaar; Adarsh Srivastav, Co-founder, DeHaat | Photos: Priyanka Parashar

Policy uncertainty, export bans hurting farm ecosystem: Agri-startup execs

(From left) Ramesh Chand, NITI Aayog; Ashok Gulati, Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations; and Laveesh Bhandari, the Centre for Social and Economic Progress | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Agricultural shift from subsidies to sustainability may be the way ahead

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Agriculture Minister renews push for DBT of fertiliser subsidy to farmers

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Agri Minister Shivraj Chouhan pitches for DBT of fertiliser subsidy

The IMD is expected to release its forecast for March temperatures later this week. It did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the March temperature outlook.

Maximum temperatures in March are expected to stay up to 7 degrees Celsius above normal in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Madhya Pradesh, the official said.

These states account for over ​80 per cent of India's total wheat and rapeseed production.

Winter crops, such as wheat, rapeseed, and chickpeas, are ‌planted from October to December and require cold weather conditions throughout their growth cycle for optimal yields.

India was forced to ban wheat exports in ​2022 after ‌a warm February and March shrivelled the wheat crop.

"Persistent above normal temperatures throughout the first ‌half of March could add to heat stress," said Ashwini Bansod, vice president for commodities research at Phillip Capital India, a Mumbai-based brokerage.

Indian farmers have planted ‌wheat ​and rapeseed on ​a record area this year.

Day temperatures are expected to start rising in the next few days and by the end of March maximum temperatures ‌could exceed 40 ​degrees Celsius (104°F) in many states, said the second IMD official.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sugar mill

Maha allows BOT/BOOT projects to help revive sick cooperative sugar mills

pulses

UP targets pulses crop area of 3 mn hectares: State Agriculture Ministerpremium

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Smartphones became India's biggest export category in 2025: Vaishnaw

basmati rice

Basmati exporters seek separate Board for focussed attention on the sectorpremium

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Shivraj Singh Chouhan calls for making tree plantation a mass movement

Topics : wheat crops Agriculture

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 11:57 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayClean MAx Enviro IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayMark Carney India VisitPerplexity ComputerIndia vs Zimbabwe LIVE ScoreSamsung Galaxy S26 Series LaunchedAdobe Firefly Quick Cut FeaturePersonal Finance